The Apollo 718 is a no-nonsense air purifier that gets the job done

There are tons of different options out there when it comes to air purifiers nowadays. There are industrial options used for larger, commercial buildings and smaller options that you can use in different rooms in your home.

Today, we’re going to be checking out an option that falls in the latter category. The Apollo 718 from Okaysou is a residential air purifier made to clean the air in individual rooms within your home.

The Apollo 718 is a simple yet effective home air purifier that you just plug in and turn on. You can snag one on the company’s website for $129.99 or on Amazon for the same price. So let’s see what this air purifier is all about.

The simple design is easy to use

The Apollo 718 air purifier features a relatively simplistic and easy-to-use design. All you have to do is plug it in, and you’re ready to go.

It features a notch at the top where all of the buttons reside in a touch-screen kind of layout. You can set sleep timers, choose from four different fan speeds, and there’s even a notification light for when you need to change or clean the air filters.

The front of the device has a magnetic door that can be removed to access the filters for cleaning or replacing. There’s also an ambient wheel light in the front to provide a sort of ambiance around the air filter.

One thing that would be nice to see would be a remote control or smartphone app to control the device. It’s not a huge deal, since the Apollo 718 is a single-room air purifier designed to run for hours at a time. But it would be a minor improvement to convenience.

How does the Apollo 718 air purifier perform?

In terms of performance, the Apollo 718 gets the job done. It features a 3-stage filtration system with three different levels of filtration to flush out even the smallest of airborne particles.

The first stage is a washable prefilter to stop larger particles like pet hairs, lint, and dust. Then there’s an H13 True HEPA filter to remove particles as small as 0.3 microns. Finally, the activated carbon filter absorbs smoke, odors, and fumes.

The Apollo 718 can cycle the air in a 300 square foot room every 15 minutes or four times per hour. When put in a room up to 800 square feet, the Apollo 718 will purify the air in just about an hour.

The air purifier performed well in technical tests from Modern Castle, improving air quality by more than 95 percent after one hour of use.

And it does all this while maintaining a minimal noise level. The Apollo 718 ranges from about 23 dB at the lowest fan setting to a maximum of 50 dB at the highest setting. It’s nice for an air purifier to clean up the air in your home without making a terrible amount of noise.

The Apollo 718 is a no-nonsense air purifier that gets the job done

If you’re in the market for a straightforward air purifier that cleans the air in a room at a reasonable price, then you might want to check out the Apollo 718.

Priced at just $129.99, the Apollo 718 offers great performance for a single-room air purifier. And it’s super convenient to use. Just plug it in and turn it on, and the device will start cleaning your air with just a subtle, quiet sound.

If you’re interested in the Apollo 718, you can check them out on Okaysou’s website for $129.99 or on Amazon for the same price.

