The WELOV H500 humidifier eliminates dry air in your home

Dry air can be a huge problem inside your home. It can cause dry skin, flare up your allergies, and cause other sorts of discomfort.

That’s why a humidifier can be a great tool to keep the air around you moist and comfortable.

WELOV knows the value of a humidifier, which is why they offer its WELOV H500 humidifier, designed for constant use in large rooms. It’s great for running through the night without the risk of soaking any furniture near it.

The WELOV H500 is available on Amazon for $119.99 or on the company’s website for $99.

90-hour run time means less refilling

One of the biggest downfalls of many humidifiers is how often you have to refill the water tank. A humidifier won’t do anything without some water to work with.

WELOV recognizes what a pain that can be, so the company focused on high-capacity with the H500. The humidifier is outfitted with a large 6-liter (about 1.5 gallons) water tank.

That means the H500 can run for up to 90 hours without needing to be refilled. It’s perfect for running through the night. At that rate, you could use the H500 every night for an entire week without having to refill.

And when you do have to refill the tank, the process is pretty simple. You pop the tank off its base, unscrew the seal, and fill the humidifier with water.

Then, place the tank back on the base, and the H500 is ready to start humidifying again. It’s a convenient system.

On top of all this, the cool H500 uses advanced BoostMist technology. This feature rapidly increases your home’s humidity level and can deliver up to 550ml/h of moisture.

Low noise so you can turn it on and forget about it

Another big win for the WELOV H500 humidifier is that it operates quietly, so you won’t have to worry about being disturbed by the mist.

The H500 operates at around 26dB, which is pretty quiet for a constantly spraying mist machine. That quiet operation should mean that you’ll never have to worry about the H500 waking you up in the middle of the night.

And if you’re operating the humidifier during the day, distractions will be minimal. Nobody wants to deal with a distracting machine all day, and WELOV made sure that quiet operation was a priority with the H500 humidifier.

The WELOV H500 is an excellent humidifier for keeping some moisture in the air in even some of the biggest rooms in your home. And with that quiet operation, it’ll never bother you when it’s running.

BoostMist technology keeps the air moist but your furniture dry

While humidifiers can be a great way to keep some moisture in the air in dry climates, you don’t want something that will leave puddles of water behind. Thankfully, that’s not an issue with the H500.

The WELOV H500 is equipped with the company’s BoostMist technology. With BoostMist, the H500 can output up to 550ml of water every hour. That’s about double the average humidifier.

This helps to keep even more moisture in the air. BoostMist projects that water at a 40-inch mist height. With that kind of dispersion, there’s little to no worry that the H500 will leave behind any water.

It’s a great way to keep your air moisturized and not worry about damaging furniture with large amounts of water.

Check out the H500 to combat dry air in your home

If you live where you struggle with a dry climate, check out the WELOV H500 humidifier to help add some moisture into the air.

It has a large water tank with up to six liters of capacity. That can keep you moisturizing the air for up to 90 hours on a single tank. Plus, it operates quietly, so you can set it in the corner of the room, turn it on, and forget about it for a while.

Again, you can pick up the WELOV H500 humidifier from Amazon for $119.99. And if you act quickly, you can apply a $40 coupon at checkout to bring the price down to just $79.99.

