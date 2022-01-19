The Milin Cool Mist Humidifier kicks the absolute shit out of dry air

With winter in full force and many of us still spending more time at home, investing in your living setup can be a huge help. If the dry winter air has your sinuses all messed up and you need to inject some moisture in the air, a humidifier can be a great help.

One that we’ve been using at KnowTechie (well, specifically, one I’ve been using), is the Milin Cool Mist Humidifier. As an added bonus, this option also sterilizes the air, and if you like essential oils, there is a diffuser option as well.

Overall, I’ve been extremely impressed with this unit so far. First, I’m a sucker for good packaging and was pleasantly surprised with the initial presentation. Quality packaging without a ton of waste. It’s a win-win.

Getting the humidifier up and running was also a breeze, which is always nice. Nothing worse than struggling with setup before you even get to try it out.

Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

Controlling the humidifier’s settings couldn’t be more straightforward. There’s a large LED panel that makes reading the different settings and readouts easy from across the room and the control buttons are easy to understand.

Refilling the unit is also a snap. Simply take the lid off, fill it with water, and keep it moving. If you are running it all day, you’ll need to refill it twice throughout the day.

I will say that the buttons are a bit too sensitive, however, as my cats had a habit of switching settings when they inevitably rubbed up against it. It’s also fair to note that some Amazon users have had issues with units breaking down after extended use, but I’ve yet to encounter that.

Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

I’ve been trying this unit out in both my bedroom and office, with my office being larger, at close to 500 square feet. In both rooms, the humidifier did its job, but it definitely seemed to have its work cut out for it in the larger room.

Thankfully, even at the highest settings while being run for long periods of time, there were no issues with the humidifier dampening my furniture or tables.

Bonus picture featuring Egg Roll (Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie)

Overall, I’ve been impressed with the Milin Cool Mist Humidifier. It will set you back $149.99 on Amazon right now, but if you struggle with dry air, I can absolutely recommend it.

While $149.99 is the standard price, KnowTechie readers can currently snag the humidifier for a whopping 63% off by using the Amazon coupon and the discount code NKZNVCHG during checkout. This offer is good from January 18 through January 26, so keep that in mind.

