Review: Sensibo Pure – an affordable, discreet, and easy-to-use air purifier

I’ve been wanting to get my hands on an air purifier for a while now. I live in what I like to call the armpit of the United States and summertime humidity is no joke, so I’ve always wanted to see what an air purifier can do for me. So I’ve been very excited about testing out the Sensibo Pure.

The Sensibo Pure is an affordable smart sensing air purifier made to operate in individual rooms in your house. Paired with the Sensibo app on both iOS and Android, the Sensibo Pure can integrate into your home network for ease of use and convenience.

Available for $159 on Amazon, the Sensibo Pure is made for rooms right around 200 square feet. I’ve been using this air purifier for a couple of weeks and I’ve been pretty impressed with the device so far. So let’s get into it.

Setup for the Sensibo Pure was a breeze

When you get a new “smart” product, it can be daunting to think about the initial setup process. For whatever reason, a lot of technology skips the whole friendly interface idea, and it can be an extreme struggle to set some things up for the first time. Fortunately, that’s not the case for the Sensibo Pure.

The initial setup for the air purifier was a breeze. When you take the device out of the package, you’re met with a warning sticker to remove the plastic around the air purifier’s filter. Flipping the device upside down reveals a quarter-twist cap that you pop off.

Once you take out the filter and remove the plastic, you just set the filter back inside, reattach the cap, and plug in your Sensibo Pure. Once I did this, the device was technically ready to go. I pressed the power button at the top and the air purifier started running. There are even buttons on the front that let you set timers for it to automatically turn off.

But of course, the Sensibo Pure’s functionality doesn’t end there. Once I downloaded the Sensibo app onto my phone, step-by-step instructions helped me hook the device up to my WiFi network in less than a minute. From there, I never had to control the Sensibo Pure using the front buttons ever again.

Sensibo’s app makes operation super easy

With the Sensibo app, you can access all kinds of different features and functions. The app keeps up with the purifier’s filter life and notifies you when you’re due for a replacement (which you can link to right from the app).

You can set your device to run automatically, with an option called Pure Boost. Pure Boost automatically detects the air quality in your room and adjusts the Sensibo Pure’s fans accordingly.

But that’s not even close to the full functionality of the Sensibo app. You can use the app to monitor “events” that have happened, meaning times when the device needed to ramp up its performance to help clean the air. You can also set timers that tell your device when to turn on and off every day.

Now, I’m pretty liberal with my air conditioning, and I expected my air to be relatively clean most times and that was the case. But I do occasionally vape in my house, so I was wondering if that would have any effect on the device. It absolutely did.

My event calendar is relatively stable, maintaining good air quality at most times, but there are a few spikes that definitely correlate to me vaping inside. When the Sensibo Pure detects lower air quality, that Pure Boost kicks in and the purifier starts working overtime.

If I had one complaint, it would revolve around that Pure Boost kick. Every once in a while when I’m vaping inside, the Pure Boost will kick in a little extra, and the purifier’s fan noise is pretty loud. It never did this for more than 30 seconds or so, so it isn’t too annoying.

The Sensibo Pure is easy to use and does what its supposed to

For an air purifier designed for single room use, the Sensibo Pure does its job remarkably efficiently. As I said, it only ever became too loud a couple of times, and it never lasted for too long. And if you’re looking for more coverage, you can get multiple Sensibo Pures and control them all from one app.

I’m pretty impressed with the Sensibo Pure. The ease of use and extra efficiency surprised me for a device that only costs $159. If you’re in the market for a single-room smart air purifier, the Sensibo Pure is definitely a good option for you.

