Review: XRound Aero True Wireless gaming earbuds – a decent option for the price

If you’ve ever read any of my previous headphone reviews, or happened to play some multiplayer games with me, you know how I feel about headsets. They hurt my head. I’m picky.

Gaming earbuds have always been an appealing option, but due to laziness and the fact that Kevin doesn’t pay me, I’ve never made the jump. Thankfully, XRound stepped in to help me with this dilemma and sent over a pair of its Aero True Wireless gaming earbuds to try out.

So, how do these stack up to other gaming-focused audio products? Let’s find out.

What’s in the box

With the Aero TW earbuds, you get the charging case, a charging cable, the earbuds, and six different sets of tips to find the perfect fit. Half of the tips are meant to help with noise-canceling and they do a decent job at it. It’s not going to be anything like active noise-canceling, but it does help muffle external sounds.

The earbuds have multiple modes, with both music and gaming modes. XRound also included a wireless Bluetooth dongle, which allowed me to test the earbuds on PC. The Aeros also work with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile.

Overall, it’s about what you’d expect from a sub-$100 pair of earbuds and that’s ok.

While not technically in the box, the XRound MyTune app (Android and iOS) can also be downloaded to make tweaks to the sound profile, as well as switch between music and gaming modes. Personally, I found tweaking different things made little difference, and when it did, it just made things worse. I stuck with the XRound Surround Sound option for my testing.

Battery life is solid on these earbuds, allowing for 6+ hours of battery on a single charge and with the carrying case, you can get an additional 24 hours’ worth of charge.

How do the XRound Aero earbuds sound?

Obviously, this is the main selling point of a pair of earbuds and this could be considered even more important when reviewing a pair of gaming earbuds, where sound plays a huge role.

First and foremost, if you are going to use these for gaming, make sure you keep these in the gaming mode, or latency will be an issue. Thankfully, when using the mode everything comes through nearly flawless. I say nearly here, because I did have a couple of connection issues occasionally that would prompt some latency.

On to the sound, the XRound Reality Lite 3D system does a good job of replicating sound coming from different directions, which is definitely a must-have for competitive multiplayer games.

Sadly, the actual sound produced from these earbuds definitely left me wanting more. It’s not that the sound is bad, necessarily, it’s just kind of empty. Nothing really has a punch and I would define the sound as ‘hollow.”

Bass is a low point (no pun intended) and just kinda whimpers across the finish line while mids and highs are acceptable, but nothing that is going to have you singing its praises.

Should you buy them?

If you are looking for a pair of wireless gaming earbuds for mobile, PC, or PlayStation, these aren’t a bad option, especially for the price. Currently, these are going for $69 on Amazon.

If you are an audiophile you should probably avoid these, but if you just want a pair of earbuds to slap in when you don’t feel like throwing on a headset, these will absolutely get the job done.

