Sensibo AirQ is a smart AC controller that monitors air quality

Sensibo has a long track record of making remote-controlled air conditioners smarter. Now they’re back with the $149 Sensibo AirQ. This little device lets you control your AC from anywhere while monitoring the air quality inside your home.

The control box replaces the infrared (IR) remote that most split-AC units or portable ACs are controlled by. You set it up anywhere the normal remote would reach and then get app control.

It’s a neat idea, that allows you to add a smart controller, instead of replacing your non-smart devices.

This controller iteration adds HomeKit so you can control your AC via Scenes and Automations. You can also use Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa, covering every popular voice assistant.

It also adds more sensors to monitor your indoor air quality. Both CO2 and TVOC (Total Volatile Organic Compounds) can now be measured, along with the temperature and humidity sensors that the original device had.

The AirQ can also trigger other Sensibo devices via PureBoost. These include the Sensibo Pure air purifier and any Shield-equipped AC units.

That will scrub particulates from your air when they build up, making your air cleaner. Note that they can’t take CO2 out of your air, but the notification will remind you to open a window.

The Sensibo AirQ is available now for $149 from Sensibo and Amazon.

