Dreo introduces smart air purifier with daily air quality monitor

Globally distributed, premium home appliance manufacturer, Dreo, today announced the release of their upgraded smart air purifier designed for integration into smart home systems.

The Dreo Macro Max S air purifier was designed to sense air quality, adjust purification levels, and be controlled hands-free.

Moreover, the Dreo Macro Max S is powered by Dreo’s TurboPure technology sending massive airflow to circulate air quickly through a professional grade 3-stage pre+H13 True HEPA+carbon filter for clean air in record time.

The Dreo Macro Max S is now available on Amazon and the Dreo website retailing for $219.99.

“Dreo Macro Max S is a brand new and upgraded product based on direct user feedback and consumer research by our R&D team, dedicated to bringing the latest technology and best experience to consumers.” said Herman, Vice President of Dreo.

“We will continue to deliver innovative solutions to meet the advent of the AIoT era for a better smart life at home,” he added.

Superior filtration

Image: Dreo

All that muscle would be pointless without the right air filter.

Therefore, Dreo has installed in the Dreo Macro Max S a 3-stage pre+H13 True HEPA+ carbon filter that can capture 99.985% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, and can even remove up to 99.99% of bacteria from the air, including the H1N1 and Staph viruses.

The Dreo Macro Max S also features an “Auto Mode.” It will automatically adjust to the most efficient speed, which can extend its life and save energy for long-term, low-cost usage.

Intelligent hands-free control

Image: KnowTechie

The Dreo Macro Max S is the most intelligent air sweeper you have encountered.

Additionally, the Dreo Macro Max S has an app that shows a user’s room air quality in real time and adjusts purification levels.

The Macro Max S can quickly sense air quality and react in real-time through its advanced intelligent monitoring system.

Integration into Google Home and Alexa means users can simply ask for the Dreo Macro Max S to start or stop whenever they desire by just using their voice.

Additionally, you can prepare rooms remotely to be fresh and ready when you walk into your favorite space.

Optimum efficiency

Image: Dreo

The Dreo Macro Max S uses Dreo’s TurboPure technology, which has a super-charged brushless DC motor that is quiet but also capable of cleaning 273 cubic feet a minute of air.

Therefore, users can place it anywhere they want in the room and enjoy fresh air in no time.

The aerodynamic motor design is super energy efficient and can also clean a 423 square foot room 4.8 times in less than an hour and filter an entire 2030 square foot house in just over an hour.

Key Features:

3-stage pre+H13 True HEPA+ carbon filter

Intelligent air quality monitoring

273 Cubic feet a minute of air circulation

Dreo’s TurboPure X brushless DC motor

Google Home & Alexa capable

For additional information on the Dreo Macro Max S, please visit the Dreo website, Amazon, or their Facebook page.

Image: KnowTechie

About DREO

Dreo is a modern home appliance brand seeking to create a balance between technology and lifestyle. With a unique philosophy that places air at its core.

However, Dreo has been reshaping different segments in the home appliance category with products like tower fans, air purifiers, space heaters, and air conditioners. Our ultimate ambition is to make every home life experience a delightful breeze.

