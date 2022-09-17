How to make Alexa stop saying ‘OK’ – A step-by-step guide

Many users have complained about how annoying Alexa’s default response of “OK” is when they make a request. While beginners might find this acceptable, more experienced users have a harder time dealing with it.

The issue is easily understandable if you live in a smart home with Alexa-controlled devices and sensors. Imagine you wake up in the night and ask Alexa to turn on the lights, and she replies, “OK.”

And it happens again and again as you make more commands. It might wake up your spouse or kids who are sleeping nearby.

No matter your reason for wanting to get rid of “OK” responses from Alexa, the good news is, that it can be done. In this guide, we will show you how to replace “OK” with a more subtle response.

Steps to make Alexa stop saying “OK”

Fortunately, Amazon fully recognizes that most users get frustrated with the verbose or repetitive replies of their Alexa devices.

Over the years, they have introduced several modes that change the way Alexa responds to user requests. Here is a short introduction to each mode.

Brief Mode:

In Brief Mode, Alexa will cut down her responses to be as concise as possible and even replace some responses with a short beep.

The idea is that it should still be able to understand what you’re trying to make it do, but her replies will be shorter.

Whisper Mode:

This mode is particularly useful when you don’t want to wake up anyone in the room. As the name suggests, Whisper Mode will make Alexa lower her voice to the level of a whisper when she speaks. It can even listen to commands given in a whisper.

Adaptive Volume:

This feature allows Alexa to listen to the environment and understand how loud or soft she should speak. The device will automatically adjust the volume based on the noise in the room.

So, if you’re in a quiet room, Alexa will lower her voice and if you’re in a noisy room, she’ll automatically raise it.

That’s great, but what mode do I use to make Alex stop saying “Ok”?

Keep in mind that these modes might not be available to all regions. However, we are pretty sure that all Alexa-compatible devices in USA and UK will have access to all the modes.

What mode should you enable to stop Alexa from saying “OK” after every command? The ‘Brief Mode.’

How to enable Alexa’s Brief Mode

Image: Unsplash

If you want to use Alexa’s Brief Mode, you’re in luck. It only takes a couple of taps to start using it. We’ll break it down below:

Open the Alexa app Tap on the Menu Icon located in the top-left corner of the screen Then, tap on Settings from the list In the Alexa Preferences section, find and tap on Voice Responses Finally, toggle the switch next to Brief Mode

As soon as you enable this mode on the app, it will be applied to all your connected devices i.e. your Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, etc.

The Brief Mode will not only take the “OK” out of Alexa’s responses but she will also be more concise in general. So, if you ask her to play a song, she might just say, “Playing,” instead of announcing the artist and song title.

Wrapping Up:

Alexa devices can get pretty annoying with their default sayings, especially the “OK” response.

Luckily, Amazon has introduced several modes, such as Brief Mode and Whisper Mode, that can be used to change the way Alexa responds.

While the ‘Brief Mode’ is the best way to get rid of “OK” responses from Alexa, we would also recommend trying out the other modes to see what best suits your needs.

