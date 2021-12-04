How to stop Alexa’s Amazon shopping notifications

Are you tired of Alexa telling you what to do? Are her shopping suggestions getting on your nerves? Do you think she’s gotten a little too lippy lately? If so, the time has come to shut her up.

We’re not saying you should silence Alexa completely. However, adjusting her behavior will do wonders for your relationship. You probably don’t need a notification every time some hot deal pops up on the Amazon store, and constant requests to rate products are a real turn-off.

In most situations, your notification preferences are where the trouble lies. Let’s discuss the steps you can take to stop Alexa speaking Amazon shopping alerts.

Disable Alexa’s Amazon shopping notifications

You can easily alter Alexa’s behavior and prevent Amazon shopping notifications by following these steps:

Launch the Amazon Alexa app on your mobile device Tap the More menu button and choose Settings Tap Notifications Select Amazon Shopping Switch off any notifications you don’t want to hear

Alerts like Delivery Notifications are genuinely useful, but constant shopping suggestions will put a real strain on any relationship. Thankfully, Amazon has an adaptable assistant who doesn’t like to cause any trouble.

Customize Alexa to suit your style

If you haven’t studied Alexa’s settings, you may not have her configured in a way that best suits your needs. Sometimes fixing an annoying quirk is as simple as flicking a switch, and Amazon’s assistant is fairly customizable in a lot of areas.

Therefore, you should peruse Alexa’s preferences and configure her in a way that makes everyone happy.

