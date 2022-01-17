Connect with us

How to stop ‘allow site notifications’ pop-ups in just about every browser

You hate them. We hate them. Here’s how to finally put an end to these unwanted website notifications.

Image: KnowTechie

Despite the fact that most browsers prevent unwanted notifications, the annoying permission requests will still show up from time to time. These notifications contain advertisements, promotions, and other pop-ups to urge their visitors to interact with them more frequently, whether by pushing sales discounts or drawing the viewer back to read the latest content.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution for disabling “allow site notifications” in all browsers; nonetheless, the steps are very similar. Due to the widespread use of Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Brave, and Internet Explorer, we will demonstrate the processes in these browsers.

In this article, we will discuss how you can stop site notification requests on seven popular browsers. So without further ado, let’s get started.

Google Chrome

google chrome logo on purple background for google search
Image: KnowTechie

One of the most popular browsers worldwide, Chrome gives users nearly full control over site alerts. Here’s what to know.

  1. Run Chrome browser on your device
  2. On the toolbar, select More, then Settings
google chrome settings
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Go to “Privacy and security,” then click on Site Settings
google chrome settings
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Click notifications
  2. Choose one of the options as the default setting:
  • Sites can ask to send notifications: this option is set as default, causing the “Allow site notifications?” prompt.
  • Use quieter messaging: By selecting this option, Chrome will block the website to send notifications. Still, sites are allowed to ask you to send notifications. However, if you ignore notifications from a site or other users block the website notifications, the website will not be able to send notifications.
  • Don’t allow sites to send notifications: blocks all notifications from websites. Features that need notifications won’t work.

And there you have it, how to stop those annoying pop-ups on Chrome.

Safari

safari browser
Image: KnowTechie

If you are an avid user of Safari, follow these steps to remove site pop-up messages:

  1. Open Safari
  2. Under the Safari menu, click on Preferences
  3. Click Websites
  4. Go to Notifications
  5. Deselect “Allow websites to ask for permission to send push notifications”
how to stop browser notifications in safari
Image: KnowTechie

That’s all you’ll need to do for Safari! Now, let’s move on to Firefox.

Firefox

firefox logo
Image: KnowTechie

If you prefer to use Firefox as your browser of choice, here’s how to stop those annoying pop-ups:

  1. Open the Firefox web browser
  2. On the top right, open the browser menu and select Settings
firefox settings menu
Image: KnowTechie
  1. On the left panel of the settings page, select “Privacy and Security”
  2. Under permissions title, select Notification settings
more firefox settings
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Check the checkbox that says, “Block new request to allow notifications”
firefox notification settings
Image: KnowTechie

Now, your Firefox browser blocks any permission requests from new websites. However, websites with previous permission can still send pop-up alerts.

Microsoft Edge

microsoft edge chromium
Image: KnowTechie

1. On the top right corner, click on More. Then select Settings.

2. From the panel on the left, select Cookies and site permissions.

microsoft edge notifications how-to
Image: KnowTechie

3. Scroll down to all permissions and select Notifications.

stopping notifications in edge
Image: KnowTechie

4. Toggle the first switch off to block future permission questions.

microsoft edge how to
Image: KnowTechie

Note that enabling the Quiet notification request will still allow websites to ask you the same question. However, if you ignore the request a few times, it will block the website.

Opera

opera browser logo
Image: KnowTechie

If you prefer using the Opera browser, we’ll walk you through the steps below.

  1. On the Opera web browser
  2. Go to Settings by tapping the setting icon (the gear) on the toolbar
opera browser settings
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Under Privacy and security, select Site Settings
stop notifications in opera browser
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Under permissions, select Notifications
opera browser settings
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Change the default setting of website notifications to “Don’t allow sites to send notifications”
stop notifications in opera browser
Image: KnowTechie

And that’s that for the Opera browser. Onto Brave!

Brave

brave browser logo
Image: KnowTechie

For Brave browser users, please follow along below.

  1. Run Brave browser
  2. Click the three-line icon in the top right corner, then select Settings
brave browser settings
Image: KnowTechie
  1. You can alternatively go to Settings by pressing the Setting Icon on the Brave homepage
  1. Select Privacy and security on the left. Then click on Site and Shields Settings
brave browser notifications
Image: KnowTechie
  1.  Click on Notification under Permissions
brave browser stop notifications how to
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Modify the Default behavior setting by selecting “Don’t allow sites to send notifications”
how to stop site notifications
Image: KnowTechie

And that’s it for the Brave browser. Next, we’ll dive into the infamous Internet Explorer.

Microsoft Internet Explorer

internet explorer logo
Image: KnowTechie

If you are using Internet Explorer for your browsing needs, you can follow along with the quick guide below.

  1. Open the browser
  2. On the toolbar, click on the Setting icon (the gear)
  1. Then, select Internet Options
internet explorer settings
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Go to the Privacy tab. Then, check the pop-up blocker checkbox
  2. Click the Pop-up Blocker Settings
  3. Clear the checkbox that says “Show notification bar when a pop-up is blocked”
stop site notifications on internet explorer
Image: KnowTechie

Now, you’ll be free of those annoying site pop-ups if you use Internet Explorer.

Conclusion

Although sending ads and notifications help website monetize their domain, it disturbs users’ browsing experience.

Therefore, to secure your connection from annoying messages and prevent websites from keeping your logs, you’d better change your default internet browser settings as outlined above.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

