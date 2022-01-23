How to stop LinkedIn notifications from blowing up your inbox

We seem to have drifted into a state in which receiving constant notifications is the norm. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Unnecessary alerts are distracting, time-wasting, and often designed by social media companies as bait to get you back on the platform. LinkedIn is a useful networking tool, but, like most social media sites, it can control you if you’re not careful.

Are you tired of unwelcome alerts blowing up your inbox? Let’s discuss several ways you can stop LinkedIn notifications from bombarding you.

Most of the content LinkedIn throws at your inbox comes from email updates. You can, however, turn off most notifications with a few simple steps. Here’s how to manage your LinkedIn email updates:

Go to LinkedIn.com Click your Profile picture in the top menu bar and select Settings & Privacy Go to Communications > Email Switch off any notifications you no longer want to receive

Unless you absolutely need to keep up to date with everything that’s happening on LinkedIn, you can disable most email notifications without missing anything of value.

Disable LinkedIn newsletter, research study, and other invitations

Disabling invitations is another way to reduce the number of LinkedIn notifications you receive. When the feature is turned on, people in your network can send you invites to events, newsletters, research studies, and more.

If none of that interests you, switching off invitations will stop the notifications from rolling in. Here’s how to disable LinkedIn invite notifications:

Go to LinkedIn.com Click your Profile picture in the top menu bar and select Settings & Privacy Go to Communications > Invitations from your network and Research Invites Switch off any notifications you no longer wish to receive

Change who can see your email address on LinkedIn

Finally, if you don’t want your connections or anyone else viewing your email address, you can alter the visibility and have it remain a mystery. Realistically, anyone who needs to contact you can do so on the platform, and leaving your email public can lead to spam and other unwanted communications.

Here’s how to hide your email address on LinkedIn:

Go to LinkedIn.com Click your Profile picture in the top menu bar and select Settings & Privacy Go to Visibility > Who can see or download your email address Set visibility to Only visible to me

Stop LinkedIn notifications – most aren’t necessary

Whenever you join a social media platform, customizing your notification settings can save you a lot of frustration and wasted time. Most of us don’t need to be notified about every little thing that happens, and email alerts flooding your inbox can distract from more important things.

Social media companies want to lure you in whenever they can, but you can take back some control by switching off notifications and only checking in when it suits you.

