how to mute words on facebook

If you spend any time on Facebook, it’s important to know what moderation tools you have at your disposal. If left unchecked, the massive social platform can become an unbearable place full of negative content or things that you just don’t want to see.

One of the ways that you can help moderate what you will see on your profile is by blocking certain words. Unfortunately, you can’t block words from appearing on your newsfeed altogether. Instead, you can only block certain words from appearing in comments on things you post.

Even though word muting is pretty limited on Facebook, it can still be a great way to make sure that you only see comments that you want to see, instead of being spammed with hateful or otherwise irrelevant comments. Here’s how you can set it up.

Image: KnowTechie

Facebook lets you block up to 1,000 words so that you don’t see comments that contain them on your posts. And the platform automatically blocks variations of the word so you don’t have to worry about covering every possible iteration. Here’s what you need to do:

Log in to Facebook on your computer Select the down arrow at the top right, choose Settings & Privacy, then Settings Select the Profile and Tagging tab on the left Click the Hide comments containing certain words from your profile drop-down Enter any words you want to hide separated by commas and then click Save

And that’s how you block comments that contain certain words from appearing on your posts when you look at them. Now, whenever you go to a post with a comment that has a word that you have blocked, you won’t be able to see it initially.

You can unhide any comment from your posts by clicking the Unhide option on the comment itself. You will then see the comment, but other comments that contain the word or words that you have blocked will continue to be hidden.

Hopefully, this helps you only see the kind of comments that you want to see on your Facebook posts going forward.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: