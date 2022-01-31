Notifications driving you crazy? This messenger app only delivers messages once a day

Do you ever just feel overwhelmed by the constant barrage of notifications and communication that the modern, always-online world brings? Constant connection can become hectic and it’s important we find ways to slow down. The Pony Messenger app looks to do just that.

Pony Messenger is a messaging app that only sends and receives messages once per day. Think of it kind of like email mixed with regular mail.

You can compose and draft messages whenever you want and submit them to your outbox when you’re done. But, Pony Messenger will only send or receive messages once per day, at a time that you choose.

When I first noticed Pony Messenger, I thought it sounded like a strange app that didn’t really have a place. But as I thought about it more, it started to make a lot more sense.

Image: KnowTechie

I’m a person who is pretty terrible about responding to messages, just ask Josiah. It’s not because I don’t want to respond. I’ll read a message then think “oh, I’ll reply to that later,” only to completely lose or forget about the message amidst the constant notifications throughout the day.

At some point, that constant connection just becomes overwhelming. I can’t keep up with a text message thread or WhatsApp group message but for so long when I’m constantly getting notifications from Facebook, Twitter, Discord, and dozens of other apps on my phone.

Pony Messenger slows things down

Image: Pony Messenger

With Pony Messenger, there’s no worry of constant notifications. You won’t have to keep up with a messaging thread throughout the day. In fact, you can’t.

Instead, you pick either morning, afternoon, or evening and Pony Messenger will only send and receive messages once per day at that time. You can then use the app to compose responses, but they won’t be sent until the next day, at your designated time.

Of course, Pony Messenger isn’t going to replace traditional email or modern messaging apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. There’s too much benefit that comes from that always-online model and instant messaging capability.

Image: KnowTechie

But where Pony Messenger could really fit in would be for consistent, but not constant, communication. Think about keeping up with friends or family that you don’t get to see too often.

Chances are, you’re not going to be able to communicate back and forth constantly every day. But Pony Messenger could help you set aside a certain part of your day to share what’s going on in your life with those people.

Pony Messenger is available on both iOS and Android for free and there’s a desktop version, as well. If you’re looking for a messaging app that breaks the always-online mentality of today, then you might want to give it a try.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: