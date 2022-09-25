Why is Alexa flashing blue and green?

All Amazon Echo devices have lights that indicate their status. These lights can be solid, spinning, or blinking, and they all have different stories to tell.

If your Echo device starts flashing blue, green, orange, or any other color, it could be due to several reasons. There is no need to worry, as this is usually not a sign of a problem.

Here we will break down the different colors that your Echo device’s lights can be, and what they mean. Read on for more information about why your Alexa might be flashing blue and green.

Alexa device flashing blue/cyan light

Image: KnowTechie

If you see your Alexa device with a flashing blue light ring, it means that she is processing your request.

This is perfectly normal, and this often happens when using your Echo. It indicates that Alexa is listening to you and trying to understand what you are saying.

Usually, a spinning light-blue/cyan light will accompany the solid Blue color. As you speak to your Echo, the cyan will be still and point in your direction. The blue light will start flashing when Alexa responds to your request.

The same blue light also appears when your Echo device is going through a firmware update. However, the Blue ring glimmers instead of being a solid blue light.

Alexa device flashing green light

Image: KnowTechie

A Green light ring appears in two configurations: Pulsating and Spinning. A pulsating green light generally means that your Echo device is receiving a call. As soon as you accept the call, the light starts to spin.

A green spinning light will also appear when a family member or friend has just used the ‘Drop In‘ feature on your Echo device.

Alexa device flashing yellow light

Image: KnowTechie

A pulsing Yellow light on your Echo device indicates that it has an important message or notification for you.

This could be a message from Amazon, or it might be a reminder that you set yourself. To hear these messages, just say, “Alexa, play my notifications/messages.”

Alexa device flashing white light

Image: KnowTechie

If your Echo devices have a white light that’s constantly spinning, it means that Alexa Guard is ON and the device is in listening mode.

This feature is designed to detect suspicious noises so that you can be alerted if something is happening at home while you’re away.

A white light also appears, briefly, when you turn up/down the volume of your Echo device to indicate the level you’ve set.

Alexa device flashing purple light

Image: KnowTechie

A purple light ring indicates a Wi-Fi connectivity error with your Alexa device. These signs usually appear when you are setting up your device for the first time, and it is not connecting to your home Wi-Fi network.

However, the same purple light also appears as you speak to Alexa in the ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode. A violet ring briefly indicates that the smart assistant is hearing your command.

Alexa device flashing red light

Image: KnowTechie

The solid Red light ring appears as soon as you mute your Echo device. To remove the red light, you need to unmute your device by pressing the small ‘Mic’ button on the top.

But, if your Echo device is constantly flashing red light, it indicates a critical error that can be anything from internet connectivity to issues with the Alexa device itself.

Alexa device flashing orange light

Image: KnowTechie

An Orange Light on your Alexa device usually appears when setting up a Wi-Fi connection on your Echo Device.

As soon as you press the action button, a solid Orange ring indicates the device is in pairing mode. The orange light will start spinning as Echo is in the process of connecting to a Wi-Fi network.

Wrapping up

These are some of the most common light colors you will see on your Echo device, and hopefully, this guide has answered any questions you had before reading.

