How to enable Alexa devices to play radio stations

It’s now day seven or so since many of you were asked to shelter in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus. That means you’re probably climbing the walls right now, both to find reputable news sources and also entertainment. If you’ve got a smartphone or any device that has Alexa built-in, you’re sitting on a goldmine of entertainment.

While you’re probably more familiar with Alexa being able to play audiobooks, songs from streaming services and podcasts, there are some skills that you might not be aware of. That list includes the ability to listen to radio stations, once you’ve enabled the skill.

Here’s how to enable Alexa to play radio stations

If you want to add radio station functionality to your Alexa device, it only takes a couple of steps.

Open your Alexa app on either your iOS or Android device Pull up the sidebar by tapping on the lines at the top left corner Tap on Skills & Games

Tap on the Search icon at the top right Type myTuner Radio to find the skill, then enable it Also, search for radio.com to enable that skill, as well

Once you’ve enabled those skills, you can ask Alexa on any of your Alexa-enabled devices to play any radio station you found on the lists from myTuner and radio.com.

You can also ask Alexa to play some radio stations without installing any skills, such as “Alexa, play NPR“, which will get you a list of which local NPR station you want to listen to.

