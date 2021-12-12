How to use Alexa to move music to different Amazon Echo devices

Alexa can now somewhat seamlessly move music from one Echo device to another with simple voice commands. We say “somewhat” because Amazon’s virtual assistant isn’t quite aware enough to know when you wander into a new room, but she does take orders well.

If you use multiple Echo speakers around the house, in your ears, or elsewhere, the new feature may be useful. Imagine walking from one room to another and having a song continue to play in the new space.

You might then wander outside with your Echo Buds in position, with the same ditty picking up where it left off. That’s the experience Amazon wants to provide, and the new music moving feature has a lot of potential.

Let’s discuss Alexa’s latest talent in more detail and run through the relevant voice commands for each action.

Order Alexa to move music with simple voice commands

While bouncing music from one device to another is convenient, the feature isn’t automated. Amazon hasn’t configured Alexa to read minds yet—expect this in a future update—so you’ll need to utter the right words to get her to do your bidding.

The commands required depend on where you want the music to go.

Ask Alexa to move music to your Echo Buds

To move music to your Echo Buds, follow these steps:

Connect your Echo Buds to your mobile device Say “Alexa, move my music here.”

That’s it, and the transition should be as smooth and seamless as it gets.

Ask Alexa to move music to your Echo speaker

To move music to an Echo speaker, follow these steps:

Say “Alexa, pause” to the device currently playing Say “Alexa, resume music here” to the target device

The process of starting and stopping is a little clunky, but the voice commands are simple enough, and it beats using your obsolete limbs to get things done.

Ask Alexa to move music to an Echo group

To move music to a specific Echo group or device, follow these steps:

Say “Alexa, move my music to ‘group/device name’”

Simple but effective, the command allows you to specify exactly where to send your music without needing to be in the same room as the target device.

Ask Alexa to move music to your Echo Auto

To move music to an Echo Auto, follow these steps:

Say “Alexa, pause” to the device currently playing Connect your Echo Auto to your mobile device Say “Alexa, resume music.”

Once again, Amazon makes it easy.

Alexa is getting smarter

With each update Amazon releases, Alexa becomes a more functional and reliable assistant. If you do have multiple Echo devices, the new streamlined method for moving music could genuinely enhance your experience.

With that said, if you do need Alexa to transfer a song to a speaker or perform any other task, be sure to ask nicely and offer thanks, because when she does become self-aware, she’ll remember how you treated her.

