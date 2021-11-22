How to check your Amazon gift card balance and reload your card

Do you have forgotten funds sitting in your Amazon account? There’s a simple way to find out: check your Amazon gift card balance.

Are you tired of not having a viable payment method ready when you need to make an urgent purchase? There’s a solution for that, too: add funds to your account so you’re always ready for action.

A diligent online shopper is always prepared, and the company makes checking your Amazon gift card balance simple, and reloading funds is hardly a chore either. Let’s take a look at the process for each task.

Check your Amazon gift card balance on the website

You can check your Amazon gift card balance through the website with a few simple steps:

Go to Your Account at Amazon.com Click the Gift cards panel and sign in if prompted

That’s it. Your current balance should appear on the page.

Check your balance with the app

With a few quick taps, you can also check your Amazon gift card balance in the app:

Launch the Amazon Shopping app

2. Tap the main (hamburger) menu and select Your Account

3. Tap Manage gift card balance

Your current balance should now appear on-screen.

Manually reload your Amazon gift card

Amazon touts using a gift card balance for purchases as a way to hasten the checkout process and make budgeting easier. Allegedly, adding a predetermined amount of funds to your account at certain times can help you control your spending.

However, the simplicity of the reloading process makes that seem unlikely. If you run out of funds, you can easily add more.

Here’s how you can manually reload your Amazon gift card:

Go to the Amazon Reload page Select or enter the amount you want to reload and click Buy Now Complete the payment process

Automatically reload your Amazon gift card

If you don’t want to manually add more money to your gift card balance, you can opt for an automatic solution. During setup, you’ll have the option to either boost your balance on a schedule or when funds get low.

To set up automatic reloading for your Amazon gift card balance, follow these steps:

Go to the Amazon Reload page Click Set up Auto-Reload below the Buy Now button Choose to either reload on a schedule or when your balance gets low Fill in the required information and complete the payment process

Check, reload, and spend your balance

Checking and reloading your balance is hardly the fun part. Once you’ve configured your account in a way that works for you, you’ll be an unstoppable online shopping machine.

This, granted, is what Amazon wants, and why it tries to give you plenty of options when it comes to spending money.

