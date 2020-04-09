How to snooze notifications on Slack so alerts don’t drive you up the wall

Slack is one of the handiest tools when you’re managing a remote workforce, letting them all stay in touch at all times. The thing is, sometimes you want to step away for a little while and not get notified of every last little message.

That’s okay, I mean self-care is very important and if your Slack server is full of people constantly talking it doesn’t take long for that gentle notification jingle to be a sharpened dagger poking into your temples. Thankfully, Slack has an inbuilt “Do Not Disturb” feature that lets you turn off notifications for a set time period so you can decompress.

How to snooze notifications on slack via its Do Not Disturb Feature

If you’re on desktop:

Open the Slack app

The Do not disturb function got hidden slightly in the new design. Click on your “ workspace name ” at the top left, then on Do not disturb

function got hidden slightly in the new design. Click on your “ ” at the top left, then on If you’ve still got the old design, there’s a bell icon next to your “workplace name”

next to your “workplace name” Choose how long you want to pause notifications for

You can also set a Do Not Disturb schedule so it’ll automatically turn on at times of your choosing, like when you leave the office every day

so it’ll automatically turn on at times of your choosing, like when you leave the office every day To enable notifications again, click on your workplace, then go back to the Do not disturb menu and resume

If you’re using the mobile app:

Open the Slack app on your iPhone or Android device and go to any channel

Swipe left or tap the three dots at the top right corner to get the menu

or tap the at the top right corner to get the menu Tap on Do Not Disturb

Choose how long you want to turn notifications off for

If you want to turn notifications back on before that time, hit the snoozing bell icon at the top and turn Do Not Disturb off

Now you know how to turn off notifications on Slack. Now you don’t hear that annoying as heck bell sound every time someone sends you a message. Maybe next time we’ll tell you how to log off, so you don’t have to worry about them ever again. You’re welcome.

What do you think? Does the Slack notification annoy you? Plan on turning them off? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

