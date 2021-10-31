There are times when conversations are just better over voice chat instead of regular text chat. Maybe you just want to have a discussion with your colleagues and you feel texting won’t cut it. Maybe it is just you being reminiscent of the times you were in the office and want to hear from your coworkers.

Slack Huddles let paid users have audio conversations with people in their workspace and with other invited users. In other words, anyone in the direct message or channel where you start a Slack Huddle receives an alert that a huddle has been created and can join.

Slack Huddle was created so teams can have audio-only live discussions in the Channel or DM, kind of like Twitter Spaces for Slack. Here’s how to use the feature.

How to start a Slack Huddle on web/PC

If you want to start a Slack Huddle from your computer, you can do that in just a couple of steps.

Open Slack Enter the Direct Message or Channel you want to have the Slack Huddle in At the bottom of the screen, toggle on Slack Huddle (the headphones icon) To add people, click on the add people icon (person outline with + sign) and select whoever you want to add To leave the Slack huddle, toggle the huddle switch at the bottom back off

Shortcut: Ctrl + Shift + H on Windows or Linux | Command + Shift + H on Mac.

How to start a Slack Huddle on Android/iOS

You can also start a Slack Huddle from either the Android or iOS app:

Open the Slack app on your phone Enter the Channel or Direct Message and press the radio antenna icon at the top right corner To invite your colleagues, press the add people icon (person outline with + sign) at the bottom Tap on the X button next to the add people icon to leave the Slack Huddle

What can you do in a Slack Huddle?

If you think a Slack Huddle is a good idea for your team or friends, here are some of the key features:

Unlike a Slack Call, you don’t have to schedule a Slack Huddle. Just start it and anyone in the Channel or Direct Message can join

You can have up to 50 people in a Slack Huddle

On desktop, you can have live Captions which transcribe what people are saying in real-time on a Slack Huddle

Screen sharing is also possible in a Slack Huddle

You can switch between your PC and your phone during a Slack Huddle by just simply joining from your desired device

You can also invite people to your Slack Huddle even if they are not in the DM or Channel you started it in

Slack Huddles are a great way for colleagues and teams to collaborate easily or have a quick meeting.

The feature is easy to use and starts in an instant without a need for prior notice, so it serves as the fastest option to use to go over a task that would otherwise have taken more time with texting.

