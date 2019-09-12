Dark Mode for Slack’s desktop app is finally here – here’s how to turn it on

Hell yea, dark mode for Slack on Windows and macOS is finally here. Today, the company is rolling out a new dark mode setting for desktop versions of the app. Meaning you can switch from the app’s blinding light theme to a dark one. That’s it. Sure, it’s not the biggest news, but as someone who uses Slack through every waking minute of my workday, it’s surely welcomed.

To get the new dark mode option all you’ll have to do is just update or relaunch the Slack desktop app. Once the app is updated and relaunched, head on over to Settings > Themes. From here, toggle Dark mode on and you are good to go.

Here’s what Slack’s Dark Mode looks like in the KnowTechie channel

George Zamfir, an accessibility product manager at Slack had this to say in a blog post:

“Dark Mode is an important feature for lots of people. It’s helpful for working at night or in low-light, and we know many need it for accessibility reasons like visual impairments, migraines or other visual disorders.”

Sure, that sounds cool and all, but honestly, dark mode is great because it just looks so boss. Accessibility features are cool, sure, but I just want my shit looking like a computer from The Matrix, and dark mode helps make that a reality. Not to mention, it’s a whole lot easier on the eyes too.

The update is now live and you can go ahead and apply dark mode to your Slack app now. Again, instructions on how to do it can be found at the top of the post. What are you waiting for? Do it, cowards.

