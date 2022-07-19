Slack prices are increasing – here’s what to expect

Slack is making some changes to its pricing plan. The company is also modifying how its freemium service works. The price change will impact monthly and yearly subscribers on the Pro Plan.

The changes will go into effect for users in the US and some select countries in the next few months. These changes will eventually apply to all users.

This is the first time Slack has raised its prices since 2014, when it launched. The company is not saying what is prompting these changes, but it is possible it is connected to current economic conditions.

The price changes are coming two years after Salesforce acquired Slack in a multi-billion dollar deal.

Changes to Slack Pro pricing plan

Slack Pro pricing is changing, and the timeframe is quickly approaching. Come September 1, 2022, the following price changes will take effect:

The monthly Pro plan goes from $8 per user per month to $8.75 per user per month. This translates to $105 per monthly user per year, up from $96 per year.

The yearly Pro plan goes from $6.67 per user per month to $7.25 per user per month. This translates to $87 per yearly user per year as against the previous figure of $80.04 per year.

Below is a table showing the new pricing structure for select countries:

You can lock in the current price for an additional year if you renew your subscription before September 1st. However, only annual subscribers can lock in the old price before that date.

If you’re on the monthly plan and want to lock in the old price, you’re advised to switch to an annual plan before the deadline.

Changes to Slack’s free plan

Slack is also making some changes to its free subscription plan. Currently, you can view the last 10,000 messages and get 5GB of free storage. But that is now changing.

Come September 1, 2022:

You’ll only be able to view messages from the last 90 days.

You’ll also get 90 days of free file storage.

In addition, you’ll get expanded access to features like Clips and file retention settings. Clips allow you to exchange audio and video messages. This can be used side by side with Huddle.

You can check out the FAQ section of the announcement for answers to all your questions regarding the new pricing structure, plus changes to the freemium service.

