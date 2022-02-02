Slack notifications not working? Here are some tips

Slack has become one of the main ways people keep in contact for work these days. Whether you are in the office or working from home, the communications platform seems almost essential for working.

Slack notifications keep you up-to-date on chats with your boss and other team members and, admittedly, the constant pinging can get a little overwhelming. That said, those notifications also make sure you respond to things in a timely manner.

Can’t let the boss know you’re actually watching the latest Thoughty2 video when you are supposed to be writing an article about Slack notifications, after all (hey, Kevin).

Sometimes, however, you might notice your Slack notifications acting funky or not working at all. If you have found that to be an issue.

Make sure Slack notifications are turned on

Ok, I know this seems like an obvious solution, but things happen and sometimes you forget that you’ve turned Slack notifications off.

Also, it’s important to remember that (typically) your settings sync across desktop and mobile, so if you turned them off on your phone, that change could be mirrored on desktop.

To check your notifications on desktop:

Click on your profile picture in the top right corner Select Preferences Under Notifications, you can adjust your settings

You can also make sure you haven’t paused notifications. Maybe you paused them before a vacation or simply during your lunch. Double-checking is always worthwhile.

To check if you have notifications paused, first check if your profile picture has a little “z” beside your status light. That means notifications are off.

To change paused notifications on Slack:

Image: KnowTechie

Click on your profile picture in the top-right corner Hover over Pause notifications Here you can either Resume Notifications or set a time limit for pausing notifications

While it might seem obvious, checking your paused notifications has personally saved me confusion more than once.

Slack has a notifications troubleshooting option

Image: KnowTechie

On the iOS and Android app, Slack has also included a troubleshooting feature that lets you easily check if there are issues with your notifications. Here’s how to check:

Open the app and tap You in the bottom right corner Tap Notifications Scroll down until you see Troubleshoot Notifications You’ll be presented with a list of settings that Slack automatically starts testing

If there are any issues, Slack will alert you of problems. This method also covers the above section, as it checks Slack settings and paused notifications.

When in doubt, restart everything

One of the quickest fixes that can alleviate Slack notification issues is simply restarting the app. Whether you are on desktop or on the mobile app, restarting could solve any issues that could be plaguing your notifications.

Personally, I’ve noticed Slack notification issues when having the app up on multiple devices, so restarting (or simply closing) the app on your devices might solve your issues.

Hopefully, these tips can help you with Slack notifications. We wouldn’t want your boss getting mad at you now, would we?

