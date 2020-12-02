Salesforce is buying messaging platform Slack for a whopping $27.7 billion

Slack has been one of the go-to solutions for businesses looking for quick and easy ways to provide communication options to employees and teams. If you aren’t familiar with it, think of it as a supercharged version of something like Skype.

Now, CRM giant Salesforce is purchasing the communications platform for a staggering $27.7 billion. With $20 billion in annual revenue, Salesforce is now trying to leverage those massive gains. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says that the deal is a “match made in heaven,” and that “Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world.”

The move makes a lot of sense for multiple reasons, but it has to be mentioned that COVID-19 pushing businesses to have its employees working from home is arguably the most relevant. Teams that were not using software like Slack for communication had to adapt and do it quickly.

With many enterprise companies looking at a more digital future that has employees working from all corners of the world, Slack has some of the best features available. This is, in part, due to how Slack offers many integrations with other software, allowing teams to get more accomplished without having to hop around different software and websites. This includes Salesforce integration.

TechCrunch also notes that the deal helps Salesforce and Slack compete with Microsoft and its Microsoft Teams communication software.

What do you think? Have you used Slack before? What do you think of it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

