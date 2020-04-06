Skype now lets you join video calls without signing up or downloading the app – here’s how it works

With the sudden upswing of video conferencing needs due to everyone working from home, Microsoft has decided to add some new features to its video calling service, Skype. Now you can join cross-platform video conferences without an account, or without even having to download any software. Microsoft also revamped the interface to let you start calls with just one click.

Now you’ve got an alternative to Zoom, which has been getting lots of negative press lately as security researchers start to pick apart its service. Thanks, Microsoft, now can you fix Teams so it works properly on Macs?

If you want to check out this feature for yourself, don’t worry, we’ve got a quick guide to make your experience as painless as possible.

How to use the new Skype feature

Microsoft has made this extremely straightforward, so you should be up-and-running in no time.

Head on over to the new Skype landing page

Click on the big Create a free meeting button

button Share the link generated to the people you want to conference call with, then hit Start call

Enjoy unlimited free meetings

Microsoft has decided to not restrict this tool in any way, with the full feature set of Skype available to anyone. The meeting link won’t expire either, so it can be reused at any time.

If you’ve got the Skype app installed, you can generate your meeting links by looking for the Meet Now option, which shows up in the left menu next to New Chat.

