These Acekool gadgets are must-have appliances for your kitchen
Modern kitchens deserve ingenious appliances. Acekool’s next-generation devices are specifically designed to complement your sophisticated lifestyle.
Are you considering upgrading the look and feel of your home and kitchen? Look no further than Acekool. At Acekool, the company is on a mission to offer contemporary appliances at affordable prices, designing modern solutions for home and kitchen appliances, just the way you want them.
Acekool’s home products include the 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven and the Acekool 800W Immersion Hand Blender. These are must-have kitchen appliances that will only make your life easier and more convenient.
In the rest of this article, I will discuss the company and its goals and give you an in-depth review of the Air Fryer Oven and the Acekool Immersion Hand Blender.
About Acekool
Acekool prides itself as a solution provider for your home and kitchen needs. Modernism is all about sophistication, comfort, and convenience, and your home and kitchen deserve nothing less.
Our sole objective is to give your home a modern look with modern appliance designs.
Urban families should have fresh, soothing living spaces where they can relax in style. AceKool has gone out of its way to ensure that your home’s air quality and temperature are perfect.
The company crafts next-gen home appliances like air purifiers, dehumidifiers, fans, and heaters that complement your style.
They’re also the go-to company for innovative kitchen appliances like:
- Mixers and blenders
- Air fryers and toasters
- Kettles and snack makers
Below is a quick review of two must-have kitchen appliances from Acekool.
Acekool 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven
Have you been planning to buy an excellent air fryer for your big family? This 10-in-1 Acekool Air Fryer is what you should go after.
The 10-in-1 Air Fryer doesn’t only fry your favorite food or snacks but also provides ten cooking options to add to your cooking style. It’s large enough to cook food for your whole family at once.
Features
- 10-in-1 multi functions
- 20 quarts (19L) capacity
- Leaves food crispy without adding extra oil
- 1800W high power for fast cooking
- Touch screen for ease of use
- Comes with an extra recipe and other accessories
- Easy to clean
Specifications
- Brand: Acekool
- Material Type: Stainless
- Capacity: 20 Quarts (19L)
- Voltage: 120 volts
- Power: 1800 W
- Product Size: 370 x 340 x 390mm (14.6 x 13.4 x 15.4 in)
- Weight: 23.3 pounds (10.6 kg)
- Temperature Control: 80 to 200°C (176 to 92°F)
- Dehydration Temperature: 30 to 80°C (86 to 176°F)
- Operating Platform: Electronic touch screen with a visible window glass
- Heating Pipe: 304 stainless steel heating pipe
- Recipe Present: French fries, chicken legs, shrimp, cake steak, fish, ribs, and heat preservation
- Certificate: ETL, CE. ROHS, 3C
Below are some of the benefits you get from this Air Fryer Oven.
Cooking for a Large Gathering
This product is a 20-quart (19L) capacity, allowing you to cook for large gatherings. You only cook your food once, and the food will be more than enough for everybody.
Food doesn’t take long to cook either because of the 1800W high power output. The toaster traps food to ensure it cooks evenly, no matter the food quantity.
You Can Use It for Cooking Different Foods
As the name suggests, this Air Fryer presents ten different cooking functions to explore. The appliance can handle most of your cooking needs. The functions include:
- Baking
- French fries
- Fish
- Pizza
- Roasts
- Dehydrates
- Rotisserie chicken
- Toast
- Reheats
- Shrimp
Besides giving ten different cooking functions, this Air Fryer Oven also has other dishwasher-safe accessories to improve your cooking experience including:
- Chicken Fork
- Rotisserie Basket
- Rotating Basket
- Air Flow Skewers
It Doesn’t Burn or Leave Your Food Half-Cooked
When using Acekool’s 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, forget about burning your food. Thanks to its large size, the heat gets distributed evenly, ensuring your food cooks well. It doesn’t overcook or undercook food as long as you set the right temperature and time.
It also has a large viewing glass window and a bulb inside to enable you to observe food as it cooks. With this invention, you can stop the cooking cycle before it ends when you see that your food is perfectly cooked.
It Saves You Money
Acekool’s Fryer Oven is 10-in-1, so you’ll have 10 cooking styles to explore. This way, you won’t have to buy other cooking appliances to perform the cooking functions you want.
With a simple touch screen, you can choose any cooking function. Then, use the adjustable time and temperature control features accordingly.
The price of this product is also quite reasonable considering everything it can do. Most Air Fryers of this capacity are usually more pricey.
Acekool 800W Immersion Hand Blender
You never know how much you need an immersion blender until you own this Acekool 800W Immersion Hand Blender. This product is quite versatile and very convenient.
It’s tiny but powerful enough to provide five different smart functions. So yes, buying it will save you a whole lot of money.
Features
- 5-in-1 multi-functions that save you money in the long run
- 12 speeds settings and Turbo Button to maximize blending power
- A stainless steel blade and an anti-splash technology
- Easy to remove using the 2 release buttons on the handle
- Uses a double protection technique to ensure longer motor life
Product Specification
- Brand: Acekool
- Item Size: 343 x 218.9 x 320 mm (13.5 x 8.62 x 12.6 in)
- Power: 800W
- Main engine speed: 6000-13000 rpm 15%
- Material: Stainless steel
- Voltage: 120 volts
- Blender: 6000-11500rpm±15%，≤70db， Max 1 min
- Chopper: 1350-2500rpm±15%，≤85db, Max 15s
- Whisk: 500-1000rpm±15%, ≤80db, Max 2min
- Certification: ETL, FCC, FDA; CE, GS, LFGB
Why purchase the Acekool 800W Immersion Hand Blender? Below are the reasons.
It’s a Multi-Function Blender
This Acekool’s immersion hand blender comes packed 5-in-1. Its box contains five different kits to make your blending journey a breeze.
Inside, you’ll find:
- Immersion blender
- Chopper
- Whisker
- Milk frother
- Mixing beaker
You can make delicious smoothies, milkshakes, juice, and vegetable soups without buying extra appliances.
Provides 12 Speeds and a Turbo Button To Meet Your Needs
The 12-speed settings allow you to adjust your blending speed with just a one-touch operation, depending on what food you’re preparing. Additionally, with a single touch on the turbo button, you can increase the blending power to blend your food quickly.
The Stainless Steel Blade Has Anti-Splash Tech
Since the blade is 304 stainless steel, this product is quite robust and durable. The stainless steel blade comes with a guard to prevent your food from splashing, making the whole place messy.
The blender’s motor is powerful enough to blend even the hardest foods. In the end, you get the best results, and the food doesn’t stick.
This Blender Is Easy To Disassemble and Wash
To dismantle this hand blender, use the two release buttons placed on the handle to remove the stir bar easily. This way, you avoid endless rotations experienced by other immersion hand blenders, causing wear.
You can use water to clean this appliance except for the engine parts. Most of the blender’s components are dishwasher safe.
Final Thoughts
Modern kitchens deserve ingenious appliances. At Acekool, they don’t craft kitchen appliances that prepare food alone; their next-generation devices are specifically designed to complement your sophisticated lifestyle.
These two products are must-have appliances for contemporary kitchens. Beautifully designed, Acekool’s 800W Immersion Hand Blender is ideal for preparing smoothies, milkshakes, juice, and soups. It comes with several add-ons, allowing you to save money on other appliances.
Offering unmatched versatility, Acekool’s 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven will bake, roast, reheat, or fry your food. It comes with recipes and plenty of extra accessories.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.