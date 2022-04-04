These Acekool gadgets are must-have appliances for your kitchen

Are you considering upgrading the look and feel of your home and kitchen? Look no further than Acekool. At Acekool, the company is on a mission to offer contemporary appliances at affordable prices, designing modern solutions for home and kitchen appliances, just the way you want them.

Acekool’s home products include the 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven and the Acekool 800W Immersion Hand Blender. These are must-have kitchen appliances that will only make your life easier and more convenient.

In the rest of this article, I will discuss the company and its goals and give you an in-depth review of the Air Fryer Oven and the Acekool Immersion Hand Blender.

About Acekool

Acekool prides itself as a solution provider for your home and kitchen needs. Modernism is all about sophistication, comfort, and convenience, and your home and kitchen deserve nothing less.

Our sole objective is to give your home a modern look with modern appliance designs.

Urban families should have fresh, soothing living spaces where they can relax in style. AceKool has gone out of its way to ensure that your home’s air quality and temperature are perfect.

The company crafts next-gen home appliances like air purifiers, dehumidifiers, fans, and heaters that complement your style.

They’re also the go-to company for innovative kitchen appliances like:

Mixers and blenders

Air fryers and toasters

Kettles and snack makers

Below is a quick review of two must-have kitchen appliances from Acekool.

Image: Acekool

Have you been planning to buy an excellent air fryer for your big family? This 10-in-1 Acekool Air Fryer is what you should go after.

The 10-in-1 Air Fryer doesn’t only fry your favorite food or snacks but also provides ten cooking options to add to your cooking style. It’s large enough to cook food for your whole family at once.

Features

10-in-1 multi functions

20 quarts (19L) capacity

Leaves food crispy without adding extra oil

1800W high power for fast cooking

Touch screen for ease of use

Comes with an extra recipe and other accessories

Easy to clean

Specifications

Brand: Acekool

Acekool Material Type: Stainless

Stainless Capacity: 20 Quarts (19L)

20 Quarts (19L) Voltage: 120 volts

120 volts Power: 1800 W

1800 W Product Size: 370 x 340 x 390mm (14.6 x 13.4 x 15.4 in)

370 x 340 x 390mm (14.6 x 13.4 x 15.4 in) Weight: 23.3 pounds (10.6 kg)

23.3 pounds (10.6 kg) Temperature Control: 80 to 200°C (176 to 92°F)

80 to 200°C (176 to 92°F) Dehydration Temperature: 30 to 80°C (86 to 176°F)

30 to 80°C (86 to 176°F) Operating Platform: Electronic touch screen with a visible window glass

Electronic touch screen with a visible window glass Heating Pipe: 304 stainless steel heating pipe

304 stainless steel heating pipe Recipe Present: French fries, chicken legs, shrimp, cake steak, fish, ribs, and heat preservation

French fries, chicken legs, shrimp, cake steak, fish, ribs, and heat preservation Certificate: ETL, CE. ROHS, 3C

Below are some of the benefits you get from this Air Fryer Oven.

Cooking for a Large Gathering

This product is a 20-quart (19L) capacity, allowing you to cook for large gatherings. You only cook your food once, and the food will be more than enough for everybody.

Food doesn’t take long to cook either because of the 1800W high power output. The toaster traps food to ensure it cooks evenly, no matter the food quantity.

Image: KnowTechie

You Can Use It for Cooking Different Foods

As the name suggests, this Air Fryer presents ten different cooking functions to explore. The appliance can handle most of your cooking needs. The functions include:

Baking

French fries

Fish

Pizza

Roasts Dehydrates

Rotisserie chicken

Toast

Reheats

Shrimp

Besides giving ten different cooking functions, this Air Fryer Oven also has other dishwasher-safe accessories to improve your cooking experience including:

Chicken Fork

Rotisserie Basket

Rotating Basket

Air Flow Skewers

It Doesn’t Burn or Leave Your Food Half-Cooked

When using Acekool’s 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, forget about burning your food. Thanks to its large size, the heat gets distributed evenly, ensuring your food cooks well. It doesn’t overcook or undercook food as long as you set the right temperature and time.

It also has a large viewing glass window and a bulb inside to enable you to observe food as it cooks. With this invention, you can stop the cooking cycle before it ends when you see that your food is perfectly cooked.

It Saves You Money

Acekool’s Fryer Oven is 10-in-1, so you’ll have 10 cooking styles to explore. This way, you won’t have to buy other cooking appliances to perform the cooking functions you want.

With a simple touch screen, you can choose any cooking function. Then, use the adjustable time and temperature control features accordingly.

The price of this product is also quite reasonable considering everything it can do. Most Air Fryers of this capacity are usually more pricey.

Image: Acekool

You never know how much you need an immersion blender until you own this Acekool 800W Immersion Hand Blender. This product is quite versatile and very convenient.

It’s tiny but powerful enough to provide five different smart functions. So yes, buying it will save you a whole lot of money.

Features

5-in-1 multi-functions that save you money in the long run

12 speeds settings and Turbo Button to maximize blending power

A stainless steel blade and an anti-splash technology

Easy to remove using the 2 release buttons on the handle

Uses a double protection technique to ensure longer motor life

Product Specification

Brand: Acekool

Acekool Item Size: 343 x 218.9 x 320 mm (13.5 x 8.62 x 12.6 in)

343 x 218.9 x 320 mm (13.5 x 8.62 x 12.6 in) Power: 800W

800W Main engine speed: 6000-13000 rpm 15%

6000-13000 rpm 15% Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Voltage: 120 volts

120 volts Blender: 6000-11500rpm±15%，≤70db， Max 1 min

6000-11500rpm±15%，≤70db， Max 1 min Chopper: 1350-2500rpm±15%，≤85db, Max 15s

1350-2500rpm±15%，≤85db, Max 15s Whisk: 500-1000rpm±15%, ≤80db, Max 2min

500-1000rpm±15%, ≤80db, Max 2min Certification: ETL, FCC, FDA; CE, GS, LFGB

Why purchase the Acekool 800W Immersion Hand Blender? Below are the reasons.

It’s a Multi-Function Blender

This Acekool’s immersion hand blender comes packed 5-in-1. Its box contains five different kits to make your blending journey a breeze.

Inside, you’ll find:

Immersion blender

Chopper

Whisker

Milk frother

Mixing beaker

You can make delicious smoothies, milkshakes, juice, and vegetable soups without buying extra appliances.

Image: KnowTechie

Provides 12 Speeds and a Turbo Button To Meet Your Needs

The 12-speed settings allow you to adjust your blending speed with just a one-touch operation, depending on what food you’re preparing. Additionally, with a single touch on the turbo button, you can increase the blending power to blend your food quickly.

The Stainless Steel Blade Has Anti-Splash Tech

Since the blade is 304 stainless steel, this product is quite robust and durable. The stainless steel blade comes with a guard to prevent your food from splashing, making the whole place messy.

The blender’s motor is powerful enough to blend even the hardest foods. In the end, you get the best results, and the food doesn’t stick.

This Blender Is Easy To Disassemble and Wash

To dismantle this hand blender, use the two release buttons placed on the handle to remove the stir bar easily. This way, you avoid endless rotations experienced by other immersion hand blenders, causing wear.

You can use water to clean this appliance except for the engine parts. Most of the blender’s components are dishwasher safe.

Final Thoughts

Modern kitchens deserve ingenious appliances. At Acekool, they don’t craft kitchen appliances that prepare food alone; their next-generation devices are specifically designed to complement your sophisticated lifestyle.

These two products are must-have appliances for contemporary kitchens. Beautifully designed, Acekool’s 800W Immersion Hand Blender is ideal for preparing smoothies, milkshakes, juice, and soups. It comes with several add-ons, allowing you to save money on other appliances.

Offering unmatched versatility, Acekool’s 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven will bake, roast, reheat, or fry your food. It comes with recipes and plenty of extra accessories.

