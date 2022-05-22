The FWFX Dance Mat is an all-in-one dancing game for your house

So you’re looking for a dance mat without having to go through all the hassle and expense of setting up a Dance Dance Revolution arcade experience? Well, that’s what FWFX is looking to deliver with its all-in-one dance pad.

The FWFX Dance Mat comes with everything you need to get started on your own dancing journey, except for a TV. The wireless mat syncs with an included console and controllers to deliver an interactive gaming experience in one package.

This particular offering is a two-player dance mat, with two separate dancing areas so you can play along with a friend. It’s available on Amazon for $249.19. Let’s see what it’s all about.

Ready to go out of the box

One of the most appealing features of the FWFX Dance Mat is how easy it is to set up out of the box. Basically, all you have to do is connect the included console to a power source and to your TV and you will be good to go to start gaming.

Both the dance pad and the included controllers are wireless, so you don’t have to worry about finding a power source for everything. And the controllers and dance pad automatically connect to the console. There’s no confusing syncing process involved.

You will need batteries to get started, however, and they’re not included in the box. Each controller takes two AAA batteries and the dance pad also takes a couple of AAA batteries. All in all, you need six AAA batteries to get started with the FWFX Dance Mat.

I also noticed that the package didn’t come with an HDMI cable to connect the console to your TV. It’s not a huge deal, as HDMI cables are a pretty common find in most households these days. But it would have been nice to include one just in case someone didn’t have one lying around somewhere.

But other than those two things, all you need is a TV or monitor with an HDMI port to use the FWFX Dance Mat. There’s no need for any gaming console or computer of any sort.

Tons of different games

And the FWFX Dance Mat isn’t only for dancing. On top of the 85+ dance tracks available on the device, there are dozens of other games that use either the dance pad or the motion-sensing controllers.

You can get your exercise routine going with 45 different sets of yoga and three different running games. Or enjoy games like ping-pong with the motion-sensing controls. There are even plenty of normal games, like puzzles or racing games using the controllers in a more traditional sense.

Of course, you won’t get the same gaming experience with this dance pad that you would with a more powerful console, like a PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or even a Nintendo Switch.

Most of the games don’t have much in the way of depth or originality. And the graphics are nothing to be impressed about. But you do get a good amount of versatility for a much more affordable price.

With other consoles, you would have to buy everything separately. By the time you buy the console itself, a dance pad, and a fraction of the games that come with the FWFX Dance Mat, you will have spent a lot more money.

The FWFX would be great for younger kids and families

While it might be hard to impress an avid gamer or DDR enthusiast with the FWFX Dance Mat, that doesn’t mean it’s not worth checking out.

This dance pad would be a good option for parents looking to introduce their young kids to gaming for the first time. It offers a good variety of games that can be played by one or two players.

And the main focus is on moving and dancing, so it can be a nice alternative to other games that tend to leave kids sitting in front of a TV for hours at a time.

This dance pad does cost $249.19, which is not necessarily pocket change. However, the number of games and all-in-one capability of the FWFX Dance Mat helps to justify its price.

All you need is a TV and this dance pad to start a dance party right in your living room. The FWFX Dance Mat is available on Amazon for $249.19.

