People are destroying their TVs with Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports is here and people are already launching Joy-Cons at their TV. I remember when Wii Sports first came out. I was over at a friend’s house and the whole family decided to have a bowling game night on the Wii.

Just five minutes in and my friend’s dad bowled one right into his young daughter’s head, launching her into the TV.

It was the most hilarious gaming experience I have ever experienced. Now, Nintendo’s latest interactive sports game, Nintendo Switch Sports, is out. And some people have already started launching their Joy-Cons at their TVs.

It’s a tale as old as Wii Sports itself. Nintendo’s recent sports games are notorious for getting gamers up and moving while they game. But the games can put your TV in the firing line. Just check out this clip below.

Now, this is all totally avoidable. The Nintendo Joy-Con controllers have a built-in wrist strap that you’re meant to wear when playing Nintendo Switch Sports. Because with the wrist strap hooked up, you don’t have to worry about yeeting your controller at your expensive electronics.

But that’s not cool, is it? No one wants to wear a protective strap on their wrists when they’re playing a video game. That is until their TV has a new hole right in the middle.

Don’t think it’s that big of an issue? Check out all of the other users on Twitter who know the dangers Nintendo Switch Sports poses on TVs.

If you don't hurt yourself playing Switch Sports Day 1, you're playing it wrong pic.twitter.com/bn6sQltmTH — Bigpuffer (@BigPuffer) April 30, 2022

the physical version of Nintendo Switch Sports comes with a leg strap for soccer games



…..how many people have already kicked their TV over? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/o4K7m7MLZL — TmarTn (@TmarTn) April 29, 2022

so pumped to destroy my tv with switch sports — Devon Groff (@devongroff) May 1, 2022

it's nostalgic seeing the news about people breaking their TVs from switch sports. — Jason Lacour (@Nanashrew) April 30, 2022

pro Wii/Switch sports tip,



use a projector not a tv — |Blake: Master of the Mystic Arts| (@crazyduckzxc) May 1, 2022

At the end of the day, it’s best to wear the straps to protect your property when you’re playing Nintendo Switch Sports. It’s not worth having to buy a new TV after you launch your Joy-Con in the middle of an intense tennis rally.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.