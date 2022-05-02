#GameTechie
People are destroying their TVs with Nintendo Switch Sports
It’s time for a new generation to start throwing controllers at their TVs.
Nintendo Switch Sports is here and people are already launching Joy-Cons at their TV. I remember when Wii Sports first came out. I was over at a friend’s house and the whole family decided to have a bowling game night on the Wii.
Just five minutes in and my friend’s dad bowled one right into his young daughter’s head, launching her into the TV.
It was the most hilarious gaming experience I have ever experienced. Now, Nintendo’s latest interactive sports game, Nintendo Switch Sports, is out. And some people have already started launching their Joy-Cons at their TVs.
It’s a tale as old as Wii Sports itself. Nintendo’s recent sports games are notorious for getting gamers up and moving while they game. But the games can put your TV in the firing line. Just check out this clip below.
Now, this is all totally avoidable. The Nintendo Joy-Con controllers have a built-in wrist strap that you’re meant to wear when playing Nintendo Switch Sports. Because with the wrist strap hooked up, you don’t have to worry about yeeting your controller at your expensive electronics.
But that’s not cool, is it? No one wants to wear a protective strap on their wrists when they’re playing a video game. That is until their TV has a new hole right in the middle.
Don’t think it’s that big of an issue? Check out all of the other users on Twitter who know the dangers Nintendo Switch Sports poses on TVs.
At the end of the day, it’s best to wear the straps to protect your property when you’re playing Nintendo Switch Sports. It’s not worth having to buy a new TV after you launch your Joy-Con in the middle of an intense tennis rally.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Call of Duty destroys cheaters with the latest anti-cheat update
- Netflix plans to offer up to 50 games by the end of the year
- Steam Deck gets a lock screen and more in its latest update
- Variable Refresh Rate is finally coming to the PS5
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
Giveaway: Win one of these cool audio products from GravaStar