Variable Refresh Rate is finally coming to the PS5
VRR enhances visual performance with smoother frame rates.
Sony has just announced an upcoming feature that will take PS5 graphics to the next level. The company has revealed that it is adding Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support to the PS5 console and several games are already set to receive patches to support the feature.
The company made this announcement in a blog post on its website earlier this week. VRR will enhance the visual performance of PS5 games by eliminating certain issues, like screen tearing and frame pacing issues.
VRR requires a compatible TV or monitor with an HDMI 2.1 connection to be enabled. Sony says the feature will be enabled automatically as long as your PS5 has a compatible connection.
Additionally, there are several games that are confirmed to be receiving patches to support VRR in the coming weeks.
PS5 games that will receive a VRR patch in the coming weeks:
- Astro’s Playroom
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Deathloop
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- DIRT 5
- Godfall
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tribes of Midgard
And apparently, this is just the beginning of games that will add the feature over time. More developers will likely patch in VRR support for their games in time, and some new games may even launch with VRR support in the future.
Additionally, you can also turn on VRR for games that technically don’t have VRR support. The feature could still potentially lead to improved visuals even in those games.
However, there’s a chance that enabling VRR on your PS5 for unsupported games could cause some issues.
If that’s the case, you can just toggle the unsupported option in the “Screen and Video” settings menu back off and you will be good to go.
The addition of VRR support to the PS5 console should help deliver smoother scenes and crispier graphics in some of the most popular games available on the console.
Keep an eye out for a patch of those games listed above so you, too, can take advantage of VRR on PS5 when it becomes available.
