Diablo Immortal is coming to both mobile and PC in early June

When Blizzard revealed Diablo Immortal at BlizzCon 2018, the reception wasn’t great. Still, the company pushed on with its mobile game entry for the famed franchise. Early this morning, the company revealed the game’s release date, alongside an additional surprise.

Blizzard shared its most recent update about Diablo Immortal in a quick livestream early this morning. The company revealed that the game will launch in open beta on June 2.

Additionally, fans of the series got another pleasant surprise. Originally announced as a mobile game for iOS and Android, Diablo Immortal is also coming to PC at the same time. So you’ll have a couple of different ways to play.

The game will have cross-play enabled, so you can play on your phone with friends who are playing on PC. The game will also have full cross-progression. So you can play the game on your phone, save your progress, and pick up where you left off later on your computer.

Ultimately, Diablo Immortal was designed as a mobile game. And it was likely built with mobile controls and gameplay as a priority. But mobile games can pretty easily translate to PC, as we’ve seen with the success of games like Genshin Impact.

This is definitely a great move from Blizzard. Mobile games continue to skyrocket in popularity, so a move to mobile was likely an easy decision for the Diablo developers. But with Diablo being such a famed franchise, it seems like a good idea to also port the game to PC so fans can enjoy it that way.

Again, Diablo Immortal will be available to everyone in open beta starting on June 2. You can check out the game’s website here for more information and pre-register for the beta.

