Sony’s new PlayStation Plus service gets an official release date

PlayStation revealed its upgraded PlayStation Plus subscription as a potential competitor to Xbox Game Pass late last month. Now, the company has shared the official release date, and the service will become available to users in the Americas on June 13.

Sony is actually going with a staggered release date, according to the latest update on its website. Users in Asian markets besides Japan will actually get access to the new PlayStation Plus first, with a planned release date of May 23.

Japanese PlayStation gamers will get the next dibs on the new service starting on June 1. Then, the Americas get their turn on June 13. And European markets will be the final stop with the service launching there a week later on June 22.

In preparation for the launch of its new service, Sony has also expanded its cloud streaming to new places, bringing the total to 30 markets with access to PlayStation cloud streaming.

Additional markets include Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. This unlocks the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, which includes cloud streaming of 100s of games, for those additional markets.

How much will PlayStation Plus cost?

Screenshot: Sony

With the three-tiered system, it makes sense that there will be three different prices. You can find the prices of each tier below. For more context and what each tier has to offer, you can check out this full explainer.

PlayStation Plus Essential – $9.99 per month

– $9.99 per month Plus Extra – $14.99 per month

– $14.99 per month Plus Premium – $17.99 per month

You can find prices in other markets on Sony’s official release page.

Will the new PlayStation Plus succeed?

Image: KnowTechie

It remains to be seen if PlayStation Plus will compete with Xbox Game Pass like Sony hopes it will. The services are pretty similar, though they do have some differences.

For example, Game Pass offers access to some new games on day one, which is something Sony has not confirmed that it does. But the Premium tier of PlayStation Plus offers hundreds of retro games that might be appealing to old-school gamers.

Either way, each service has something that will appeal to gamers in one way or another. We’ll just have to wait and see how popular the new PlayStation Plus will become.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.