Sony raises PlayStation Plus prices by $40 extra like it’s no big deal

Well, strap in, gamers! Sony’s decided to crank up the price of its annual PlayStation Plus subscriptions, and we’re talking a whopping increase of up to 40 dollars. This comes hot on the heels of Microsoft’s own cash grab with their Game Pass subscription prices.

Starting September 6th, Sony’s going to be reaching deeper into your pockets. The Essential PlayStation Plus plan, which used to be a manageable $60 per year, will now set you back $80.

The Extra plan? That’s getting a $35 hike, bringing its annual cost to a cool $135. And hold onto your DualShock controllers for this one – the Premium plan’s price is rocketing from $120 to $160!

But don’t start smashing your consoles just yet. If you’re already a PlayStation Plus user, these price changes won’t hit you until your next renewal date, as long as it’s on or after November 6th.

But beware, if you decide to switch up your plan between September 6th and your renewal date, you’ll be hit with the new pricing.

Sony’s still keeping mum about any changes to the monthly or quarterly subscription costs. They’re sticking to their guns that, despite the price hike, the annual subscription is still the best bang for your buck compared to the monthly or quarterly options.

Subscription Plan Price in USD Price in Euro Price in GBP Price in Yen Essential 12-Month $79.99 €71.99 £59.99 ¥6,800 Extra 12-Month $134.99 €125.99 £99.99 ¥11,700 Premium 12-Month $159.99 €151.99 £119.99 ¥13,900

If you’ve got some spare change lying around, you might want to think about extending your existing subscriptions at the current prices. Will there be better deals come Black Friday? Who knows, but if you can, it might be worth locking in extra time now.

And our friends over at CDKeys got in touch with us to offer our readers some reprieve. CDKeys tells KnowTechie they selling PlayStation Top-Up cards for the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy markets at up to 10% off.

Naturally, buyers are jumping at the bit to secure their discounted top-off.

“Since Sony made the announcement, we have seen a big increase in sales for top-ups because customers are trying to save as much as possible before the cost of membership goes up,” writes a company spokesperson in an email to KnowTechie.

So if you’re looking to save some cash before having to eventually pay the piper at full price, buy one of these and forget about it for at least a year. At the time of writing this, there’s currently a 12-month membership at 19% off. Bite the bullet now; eat the grenade later.

