PlayStation games might soon feature in-game ads

Joining Microsoft in a move everyone (except advertisers) hates, Sony is reportedly exploring the option of adding in-game advertisements on upcoming PlayStation games.

Business Insider released its report this morning regarding the news. Essentially, according to three people involved, Sony is currently working with some adtech partners on testing. The worst part? These ads could start popping up in games by the end of 2022.

These ads would attempt to feel “natural” inside of the games, appearing on things like billboards or possibly directly as products (think a can of Pepsi on a desk). Like Microsoft, it seems this program is targeted toward free-to-play games.

According to BI’s sources, Sony has been exploring this PlayStation program for the last 18 months. One possible reason Sony is exploring this avenue is that, traditionally, it has been difficult to target gamers.

The whole program is interesting, but definitely not wanted. Advertisers can be pretty particular about where their ads show up. Additionally, many developers probably dislike the idea of ads showing up in their games.

Overall, time will tell if these in-game ads ever show up or if public outcry keeps them from ever seeing the light of day. Fingers crossed we never have to be subjected to Raid Shadow Legends ads in Spider-Man.

