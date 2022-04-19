Sega is actually bringing back Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi

Late last year, Sega revealed that it was working on a new ‘Super Game’ experience for a global audience. Now we know that Sega’s ‘Super Game’ actually refers to several new AAA games, starting with reboots of the classic Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi franchises.

A recent report from Bloomberg revealed the upcoming titles. Apparently, both of these will be big-budget games aiming to chase Fortnite with its global appeal and constant content.

Crazy Taxi originated as an arcade game, with the full gas pedal and steering wheel experience. You’d play as a taxi driver whose goal was to get your passengers to their destinations as fast as possible (and hopefully in one piece).

Sega later release several successful console versions of the game, with the latest coming in 2007 for the PSP.

But what piques my interest the most is a new Jet Set Radio game. Jet Set Radio is an action-adventure game that came out back in 2000 for the Sega Dreamcast. You play as a youth gang member as you fly around the city on inline skates, spraying graffiti and challenging other gangs.

Both Jet Set Radio and its sequel, Jet Set Radio Future, are iconic Sega games. They’re remembered for their action-packed movement, incredible soundtrack, and unique art style.

As a kid, I used to spend hours just grinding around the city in Jet Set Radio Future. It was one of the most unique games that I had ever played at the time and I could definitely see it turned into a live-service game with consistent updates and content, similar to Fortnite.

Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll still be waiting quite a while. According to Bloomberg’s sources, both of these games are still very early in the development stage at Sega and it will be at least a couple of years before either of them sees a release date.

