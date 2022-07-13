The Sega Genesis Mini 2 will be available in October

The first Sega Genesis Mini released back in 2019 and now, Sega is back with a follow-up version. The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is coming to North America on October 27.

So, obviously, the main question here is – what’s different about the Genesis Mini 2? According to Sega, it boasts “even more power” and includes new games.

With the new version, gamers can expect “unreleased” titles that didn’t make their way to the first miniature console. Additionally, the Genesis Mini 2 adds Sega CD titles. In total, there will be over 50 games available for people to enjoy.

Another important note here is that owners of the previous version will still be able to use their controllers with the new mini console. That said, the new version does come with the six-button Genesis controller, whereas the first version used the three-button controller.

Also, in case you couldn’t tell, the Genesis Mini 2 has an updated casing to match newer generations of the original console.

We don’t know the exact price of the Sega Genesis Mini 2 at this time (most likely under $100), but there is already an Amazon page set up for it, where it will be sold exclusively.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.