Good luck getting a Sega Genesis Mini 2 if you are in the US

When the Sega Genesis Mini 2 goes on sale in October, US fans will have a hard time getting hold of one. That’s because it’s only being sold in Japan, so you’ll have to import it if you want one.

Sega also estimates that it only has a tenth of its stock when it released the Genesis Mini in 2019. Well, it has more stock in total, but that’s all European and US fans will be getting. Remember how quickly that sold out? Yeah.

The retro console is currently open for preorders on Amazon, thanks to its ‘Japan Store’ feature. You’ll have to pay roughly $110 for the console and another $21.99 for shipping because it’ll be coming from Japan.

Still, that will be better than trying to find one on the secondary market.

Sega has made a few changes this time around. Now you get the six-button Genesis controller when the original Mini had the three-button controller.

The games list is different, too, with over 50 games and some “unreleased” titles that didn’t get included last time.

The housing has changed, too, to the design Sega used on later Genesis consoles when they introduced the six-button controller. Sega says it’s more powerful too, which is nice.

Again, you’ll have to import one from Japan (via Amazon) if you want to play the Sega Genesis Mini 2 in the US. Amazon makes the import process simple, at least.

