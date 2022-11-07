The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is now available with 60 games

Sega’s new Genesis Mini 2 retro console that comes with 60 pre-installed classic games is now available to order for $99.99.

We first heard about the Sega Genesis Mini 2 a few months ago. It’s a follow-up to 2019’s similar revamp of the classic gaming console.

This time around, Sega added a few extra games to the list. Up from 42, the new Genesis Mini 2 comes with 60 pre-installed games. You can check the full list out here or in the video below.

Some of Sega’s most iconic titles are coming back with the Genesis Mini 2. Sonic 3D Blast, Phantasy Star 2, and Ecco the Dolphin are just a few of the classics that made their way to the Gemesis Mini 2.

The console uses a USB adapter for power and an HDMI cable to connect to your TV. It can output video in either 480p or 720p.

It has a single, wired controller that connects via USB-A to the console. You can use controllers from the original Genesis Mini, but they are slightly different.

This version’s controllers have six buttons compared to just three on the original version. That shouldn’t have too much effect on gameplay, but it is a significant difference.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is only being released in Japan. However, you can still order it in other parts of the world through Amazon via Amazon Japan.

All this means is that you’ll have to pay for shipping, which could take a little while to deliver. However, the Amazon listing says delivery should only take around a week, which is not bad at all.

The new Sega Genesis Mini 2 is available today for $99.99 on Amazon. Remember that you’ll have to pay for shipping, which varies depending on where you live.

