Did you know that PlayStation has a dictionary for gaming terms?

The list of terms and acronyms that go along with gaming can be hard to keep up with. Luckily, PlayStation has come to the rescue with its published dictionary featuring dozens of gaming terms and phrases.

PlayStation shared its gaming dictionary in a blog post on the company’s website earlier this month. It contains tons of terms, acronyms, and phrases that will help gamers and non-gamers alike to better understand conversations about gaming.

In PlayStation’s list, you’ll find all kinds of terms related to gaming in one way or another. This list explains tons of acronyms that likely won’t make sense to those unfamiliar with gaming. Want to know the difference between DPS and FPS? PlayStation has you covered.

Screenshot: Sony

Additionally, the list includes tons of terms that you might hear when talking about a game online. For instance, “Tanking” is a very important role in multiplayer games that refers to the character who takes all the hits while teammates focus on doing damage.

Whether you’re a gamer who is looking to refresh their library of knowledge or a newbie to the gaming scene, PlayStation’s gaming dictionary is a super helpful and unique post that can teach a lot about the language of gamers.

Screenshot: Sony

You can use the post to learn about all the different kinds of role-playing games (RPGs). Or learn how to communicate more effectively with your team in online games.

PlayStation’s gaming dictionary is a super cool resource that would have saved me from a lot of confusion and embarrassment if it was around when I started gaming online.

