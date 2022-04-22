Switch Online is adding Sonic Spinball and other Genesis classics

If you’re a Switch Online Expansion Pack subscriber, expect to see a few new classic Genesis games added to your library. For the most part, the new additions are somewhat lame, but the main attraction is Sonic Spinball.

As for these other games, there’s really not much I can tell you about them. I never played them growing up and I’ve never actually heard of them. But for reporting’s sake, Nintendo is also making Shining Force II and Space Harrier II available for Expansion Pack members.

Sonic Spinball will get the bulk of attention here since it’s a game most gamers are familiar with. It’s a pinball game for those of you who aren’t, but with a Sonic twist. That’s it.

The $50 Switch Online Expansion membership offers you all of the benefits included in the standard service, like online multiplayer, cloud saving, and access to NES and SNES games on your Switch. But Switch Online+ steps it up, bringing several classic N64 and Genesis games to the service.

Nintendo says Sonic Spinball and the rest of these other games are available starting today, bringing the total number of Genesis games available on the Expansion Pack to 25.

