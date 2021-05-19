Nintendo Switch Online boosts its retro library to more than 100 games

Nintendo has added five more retro games to its Nintendo Switch Online service. This latest batch of games means the service now offers players access to more than 100 retro Nintendo games on the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch Online is a service that gives Switch owners access to a growing list of retro games. The list includes games from the popular classic NES and Super NES. The service is available for $3.99 per month to all Switch owners.

As Switch users may have come to expect, the recent additions to the Nintendo Switch Online retro gaming service are some pretty obscure titles. These games launched over 20 years ago on NES and Super NES consoles, so many of these games have been forgotten over time.

Still, it is cool to see Nintendo shining the spotlight on some of these older games that help shaped the gaming landscape we all know and love today.

Here’s the full list of Nintendo’s most recent additions to the service:

Caveman Ninja: Joe & Mac – a SNES platformer game set in the time of dinosaurs

– a SNES platformer game set in the time of dinosaurs Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 – a baseball simulator for SNES

– a baseball simulator for SNES Ninja JaJaMaru-kun – an action fighting game originally only released in Japan

– an action fighting game originally only released in Japan Magical Drop 2 – a puzzle game for the SNES

– a puzzle game for the SNES Spanky’s Quest – an action game for the SNES where you play as a monkey

As you can tell from this list, Nintendo seems to be running out of popular NES and SNES titles, and the added games continue to get more obscure and unknown.

It is cool to see Nintendo focused on this service, bringing a plethora of retro games to gamers who otherwise may never experience those titles that made us old folks fall in love with video games. Hopefully, the company continues to make this service a priority so more people have the chance to experience some of these classic games.

