Nintendo is still knocking it out of the park with the Switch

Thanks to several factors, most notably the huge success of the Switch, Nintendo has reported that it had its most profitable year in the company’s history. During the company’s fiscal year 2021, which goes from April 1, 2020 until March 31, 2021, it made a net profit of over $6 billion.

The company revealed its financial statements this week for the year ending on March 31, and it saw some pretty impressive sales numbers. I’m going to hit you with a lot of numbers right now, so for convenience, I will go ahead and convert the numbers from yen to US dollars.

This was Nintendo’s most successful year in terms of profits, with the company netting $6.2 billion in profits for the 2021 fiscal year. This is a significant jump from the company’s previous record of $4.6 billion in the year ending in March 2019.

While the company received the most profits in company history last year, it actually isn’t the best year the company has had in terms of overall revenue. Revenue for the 2021 fiscal year reached upwards of $16.1 billion which is just shy of the company’s record of $16.8 billion in 2009.

Much of this success can be attributed to sales of the Nintendo Switch. The gaming console market has been crippled by a semiconductor shortage slowing the production of next-gen consoles. However, Nintendo had already established a supply chain and was able to sell almost 30 million units last year. Unfortunately, it looks like that shortage may soon catch up with Nintendo.

It has no doubt been a very successful year for Nintendo, but I do look for that success to die down a little. The next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, will eventually establish a supply chain and become available to more and more people. Unless Nintendo had some tricks up its sleeve, it will soon be Sony and Microsoft’s time to shine.

