Microsoft introduced FPS Boost, which boosts the performance of backwards compatible games on the Xbox Series X|S, back in February. Today, the company had its largest drop of games with the service, adding an astonishing 74 games to FPS Boost for Xbox Series X|S

Microsoft has previously had a few drops of games receiving the feature. FPS Boost was added to five Bethesda games back in March, seemingly in line with Microsoft’s acquisition of the game studio. More recently, 12 games were added, including several Battlefield titles that were part of the first group of multiplayer games to receive the feature.

This most recent drop is by far the largest, adding 74 games and bringing the total to 97 games that have an FPS Boost option now available on Xbox Series X|S. A lot of these games are available as part of Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, making this new feature even more appealing to Xbox users.

Some of the most notable titles that added the feature today include several of the Assassin’s Creed games. Also included in today’s update is Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the latest installment in the popular action-adventure starring Lara Croft.

Fans of the LEGO video game series will also be happy to find several LEGO games now have FPS Boost enabled. You can find the full list of games with FPS Boost here.

I absolutely love this feature. Many of these games are part of Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, which may help some older games appeal more to people who may not have tried them without Game Pass.

The fact that these games are now getting FPS Boost to better utilize next-gen gaming hardware ultimately makes for a better gaming experience. This is a great feature that will put more games in front of more people, which is a win for everybody.

