Xbox is adding a bunch of EA games that take advantage of the FPS Boost on Series X|S

Microsoft has announced that it will be adding 12 Xbox One games to the list of backwards compatible titles with FPS Boost up to 120Hz on the Xbox Series X|S. The most recent update also brings one additional EA title, Sea of Solitude, up to 60Hz.

Major Nelson has been keeping us in the loop, and it looks like Microsoft focused on EA titles with this update. Included in the most recent additions to this feature are every Battlefield game that came out for the Xbox One, as well as both of the Star Wars Battlefront titles that released on the console. Also included is the popular parkour simulator Mirror’s Edge Catalyst.

It seems that Microsoft’s focus with the most recent additions to Xbox FPS Boost was also on multiplayer games. Multiplayer titles, like the Plants vs. Zombies series, tend to get the most benefit from increased frame rates, by reducing input lag.

This is a pleasant change in direction for the feature, which has seen more single-player story games in the past. Most recently, a bunch of Bethesda titles were updated with Xbox FPS Boost, seemingly in line with Microsoft’s acquisition of the massive game studio.

Here are all of the new Xbox One games that can now utilize FPS boost up to 120Hz:

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 5

Battlefield 1

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Titanfall Titanfall 2

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

PvZ: Garden Warfare 2

PvZ Battle for Neighborville

Unravel 2

One minor downfall with Xbox FPS Boost is that some titles require a lower resolution for the feature to work. For those titles, the feature will be turned off by default and must be toggled on in the settings.

These titles are Battlefield 1, Battlefield 5, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Star Wars Battlefront II, Titanfall 2, and Unravel 2. For any titles other than these, the feature will be turned on by default on your Xbox Series X|S.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.