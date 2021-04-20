PlayStation users can now download Horizon Zero Dawn for free on PS4 and PS5

As part of Sony’s 2021 Play at Home initiative, fans can now download Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free on both PS4 and PS5. The game will remain free for PlayStation customers until May 14.

Originally released in 2017 for the PS4, Horizon Zero Dawn has become a staple in the PlayStation community. As the character Aloy, players are tasked with uncovering her secrets and discovering her destiny in a world that has been overrun by deadly, robotic machines. Also included in this complete version of the game is the downloadable add-on The Frozen Wilds, which sees Aloy discovering an entirely new place to thwart an entirely new threat.

This game is available to anybody with a PS4 or PS5 and a PlayStation Network account. No subscription to PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now is required to get access to this game for free. All you have to do is find and download the game through the PlayStation Store, and you’ll be ready to set off on an adventure.

There’s still more to come from PlayStation

This isn’t the beginning or the end for the PlayStation Play at Home initiative. Last month, we showed the nine indie games that PlayStation was giving out for free as part of the program, and those titles are still available for free for a short time. If you hurry, you’ll be able to get your hands on some of these titles for free before they leave the program on April 22.

Sony has said that the Play at Home initiative would be bringing free games to PlayStation users until the end of June, so we can definitely expect more free games soon. So far, the initiative has seen some pretty cool titles, like Subnautica and Ratchet and Clank, come with the program, so I would expect some more good titles in the future.

Either way though, free games are always good, and PlayStation hasn’t disappointed with its Play at Home initiative.

