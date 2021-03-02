Ratchet and Clank is now free for all PS4 and PS5 users

Last week, we reported that Sony is giving away the 2016 re-imagined version of the original Ratchet & Clank to PS4 and PS5 users, all for the big fat price of nothing.

Starting today, PlayStation owners can redeem a free digital copy of the game until March 31st at 8 PM PT / 11 PM PT, without requiring a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Ratchet & Clank is a third-person platformer shooter where you play as the cat-like mechanic Ratchet. Accompanying you is Clank, a small in stature sentient robot. You will journey through the sci-fi world, defeating various evils with all kinds of exciting and ridiculous weapons and gadgets.

So why is Sony giving this game away for free? Well, we can thank the company’s Play At Home initiative. The initiative started in April of last year to help encourage gamers to stay at home during the pandemic. Last year’s Play At Home initiative saw users get Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free on the Playstation Store.

