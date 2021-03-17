Horizon Zero Dawn is part of a bundle of 10 games that will soon be coming to PlayStation gamers for free. These free games are part of Sony’s Play at Home initiative, which looks to reward gamers with free games for staying at home during the pandemic. These games are free to everyone that has a PlayStation, meaning you don’t have to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber to get these free games.

Horizon Zero Dawn is the wildly successful action-adventure game where you must discover the secrets of a future Earth that is overrun with machines. The game is one of few PlayStation exclusives that is not available for free with a PlayStation Plus subscription, so this may be the first opportunity that PlayStation users have to own the Complete Edition of this game for free.

Some other free games coming this month from the Play at Home initiative are Subnautica, the under ocean exploration-survival game, as well as single-player action-adventure puzzle game Moss, where you play as an adorable little mouse. Fans of dungeon crawlers will also be excited to hear that Enter the Gungeon, the gunfighting dungeon crawler with a great retro feel is also included in this month’s free games.

What else can we expect from PlayStation’s Play at Home initiative?

The entire list of upcoming free games can be found below. Most of the games will be available for free download starting March 25, but users will have to wait until April 19 to get Horizon Zero Dawn for free.

Abzû

Enter the Gungeon

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Moss

Thumper

Paper Beast

These are not the first free games that are part of the Play at Home initiative. We recently reported that PlayStation classic Ratchet & Clank would be available as part of the initiative. In fact, that game is still free for PlayStation users to pick up until March 31.

This is also not the end of the Play at Home initiative. Sony has said that the company has plans to give out free games up until the end of June. It is a very exciting time to be a PlayStation gamer.

