The PS5 is flying off of shelves faster than any console has before

Sony’s new console, the PlayStation 5, has been out for a few months, but it is still near impossible to get your hands on one. According to new information from the NPD Group, the PS5 has become the fastest-selling console in US history.

In a tweet from Mat Piscatella, the analyst highlighted all of the sales numbers associated with the major console competitors, Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony. Though the PS5 was only the second best-selling console in the month of February, the console has had a more successful launch than any other console in the past.

US NPD HW – PlayStation 5 ranked as the 2nd best-selling hardware platform in February in both unit and dollar sales. PlayStation 5 is currently the fastest selling hardware platform in U.S. history (total dollar sales after 4 months in market). — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 12, 2021

In addition to highlighting the success of the PS5, the tweet also goes into detail about the success of the Nintendo Switch. The Switch is the console that saw the most sales during the month of February. Additionally, the Switch passed the Nintendo DS to become the second best-selling Nintendo console, behind the Wii.

2021 looks to be a good year for the PS5

It has been an incredible start to the year for the gaming industry. Year-to-date spending on video game hardware has more than doubled over last year’s totals at this time. While the hardware spending can be attributed to the release of new consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, spending on video games, in general, has seen an increase of almost 40% over last year’s numbers. It seems that 2021 is poised to be a good year for video game companies.

These are certainly impressive numbers. The Nintendo Switch continues to be a massive success for the company, while next-gen consoles work to get their consoles stocked permanently. The PS5 has seen some impressive sales numbers, even with limited stock available. It will be interesting to see how the new consoles sell once the companies are able to keep stock on physical and digital shelves.

