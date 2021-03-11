Xbox Game Pass will soon have 20 Bethesda games available on the service

Microsoft just had its roundtable event about the company’s acquisition of game publisher Bethesda Softworks. This partnership could mean some very interesting things for Xbox and PC users. Early in the roundtable-style discussion with various members of both companies, it was announced that a total of 20 new games would be coming to Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate this week.

This giant dump of new Bethesda games coming to the service is an amazing addition. These games come from Bethesda’s eight different studios across the world. The list includes games from all different genres, from first-person shooter title Wolfenstein: The Old Blood to fantasy RPG titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The ability to add these kinds of massive Bethesda hits to the service will help bring the titles to all-new audiences. Individuals that never played through the epic world of Fallout: New Vegas or had a chance to become a master assassin in Dishonored will now be able to experience these titles for free as part of their Game Pass subscription.

You can see all of the games in the screenshot at the top of this article.

Xbox Game Pass is becoming the face of Xbox gaming

This is a huge deal for Xbox Game Pass. Bringing these kinds of AAA titles to the service will draw the attention of a lot of people that may not have been interested previously. With the acquisition of Bethesda, we could see many more of the studio’s games coming to the service, and maybe even some new releases in the future.

It seems like Game Pass is looking to become a staple in Xbox gaming. It is exciting to see what the future of Xbox Game Pass will look like, and with the help of Bethesda Softworks, the future is looking brighter than ever.

