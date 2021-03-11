Microsoft is finally giving up on Xbox TV and will stop offering live television listings

When the Xbox One originally released, Microsoft had grand plans for the console. The company was looking to make the console the centerpiece of your living room, with all media flowing through it. However, after years of low usage and negative feedback, it looks like one of those early features, Xbox TV, is finally becoming a thing of the past.

Starting in May, the Xbox OneGuide app will no longer offer live television listings from your cable box. Though users will still be able to watch television through the OneGuide app, you won’t be able to see the on-screen listings guide. In a comment at the end of the March update announcement, Jonathan Hildebrandt, Principal Program Manager Lead at Xbox is quoted as saying:

Based on customer usage and feedback, we’re constantly evolving the Xbox experience. To that end, beginning this May we’ll be sunsetting live TV listings for OneGuide on Xbox One. You can continue to use OneGuide to view your connected HDMI devices or USB TV tuner. You can also keep using OneGuide for HDMI-passthrough and to watch TV via USB TV tuners, but you won’t be able to access the on-screen TV Listings guide.

This certainly looks like the first step towards the end of the Xbox TV experience. With all of the other ways to access media in today’s market, this is no real surprise.

In fact, the Xbox Series X|S didn’t launch with an HDMI passthrough or the OneGuide app. It seems like the full television experience is one that Microsoft has finally given up on.

