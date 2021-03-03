NBA 2K21 will soon be available on Xbox Game Pass

2K Sports’ popular basketball simulation game NBA 2K21 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tomorrow, March 4th. This was announced earlier today in a statement on the Xbox website.

NBA 2K21 comes with features such as MyTEAM and MyCareer. In MyTEAM mode, players can collect cards of their favorite players, past or present. They can then go and build the best fantasy roster, using players from different teams as well as across generations.

MyCareer is a story mode within NBA 2K21 where you take on the role of a player straight out of college. In MyCareer, you follow your own player through the ranks of NBA stardom. You can change your stats and develop your player the way you want to. But you’ve got to put in the work.

NBA 2K21 comes along with the addition of other sports titles

NBA 2K21 is only one of several sports titles coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next couple of months. Originally reported by The Verge, a few more sports titles will arrive during March and April. EA Sports’ Madden NFL 21 dropped on Game Pass today, and NHL 21is set to come to Game Pass in April.

This will be good news for fans of sports games on the Xbox consoles. It looks like the people at Xbox are looking to tap into the sports gaming market. Have fun building impressive fantasy teams in these sports titles coming to Game Pass soon.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.