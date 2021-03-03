Steam games can now be streamed from your PC to virtually anyone for free

A recent update to the Steam gaming platform from developers Valve will allow users to share their games with all of their friends at no extra cost. Steam’s Remote Play Together feature was originally released at the end of 2019 and allowed users to share local multiplayer games with other Steam users across an internet connection.

Now, the feature is available to friends that don’t have a Steam account. Just last week, Valve announced that the Remote Play Together feature would allow one player to join without a Steam account. However, a March 1 update expanded that option to allow Remote Play Together to work with any number of users, whether they have an account or not.

This wasn’t the only change in the March 1 update. Valve also introduced a Linux version of the Steam link app. This will allow users to stream games from their PC to any Linux-equipped device. This update expands the use of the app, which was originally available on Android, iOS, and Raspberry Pi.

Steam’s Remote Play Together is now available for everyone

The Remote Play Together is a great feature that allows gamers to play together without the hassle that sometimes comes with today’s games. Owning games on different platforms as well as not owning the same games have hindered cooperative multiplayer gaming for a while. Remote Play Together from Steam is looking to break down some of those barriers.

In order to use the Remote Play Together feature, users must first opt into Steam’s beta client. Once that is done, users will find a “Copy Link” button in their friend’s list when playing a compatible game. Once you see that button, simply copy the link and send it to your friends to start gaming together. More information can be found on the new update to Steam’s Remote Play Together feature here.

